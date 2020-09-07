IPL 2020: RCB give sneak peek into their game room in bio-bubble

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are currently in intense preparations for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), and to cool off, they have been using a game room in the bio-bubble.

RCB took to Twitter recently to share glimpses of the entertainment that they have arranged for the players. The game room features comfortable bean bags and massage chairs, along with an assortment of mini-games such as air hockey, table tennis and pool.

RCB revealed a virtual simulator for cricket and golf, and stars AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal were seen taking to the virtual green. The room also plays host to a Formula 1 simulator, which Pawan Negi was seen operating, and a foosball table.

An intense and exciting season of the IPL right around the corner, and with the bio-bubble restrictions in place, the RCB Team Room helps our stars unwind after a gruelling day at work. #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/8XqaVGpuve — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 7, 2020

The video is wrapped up by a short and poetic statement -

"Sure, life in quarantine can be difficult. But with options that are as vast as the sea, and the sea itself, life at RCB is a mixture of both - cricket and fun."

Are RCB genuine contenders in IPL 2020?

Indian captain Virat Kohli will look to lead RCB to their first-ever title in IPL 2020

RCB captain Virat Kohli will look to lead his team to their first-ever title in IPL 2020. The Bangalore outfit taken on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first IPL 2020 game of the league phase on the 3rd day of the tournament - September 21st.

You can check out RCB's full schedule for IPL 2020 here.

Kohli will be supported by overseas superstars AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali, Chris Morris and Aaron Finch in his quest, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Indian speedster Umesh Yadav will lead the bowling attack in IPL 2020.

