IPL 2020: 'RCB need to make changes because their bowling is very ordinary' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) might have to make wholesale changes in their playing XI because their bowling has been disappointing in IPL 2020.

He made this observation while previewing the clash between the Bangalore-based franchise and the Mumbai Indians (MI) in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the Mumbai Indians are not required to make a change in their playing XI, with all their batsmen and bowlers having performed well so far.

"Mumbai Indians had an off-day in their first match. But the way they bashed KKR in their second match with Pat Cummins being smashed, the unbelievable innings Rohit Sharma played. Quinton de Kock had shown form in the first match."

"All their players including Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Pollard and Hardik Pandya are in form. They don't need a change in their bowling attack. It is a perfect team."

Coming to RCB, the reputed commentator highlighted that the Virat Kohli-led team had an all-round disappointing outing against Kings XI Punjab.

"If we talk about Royal Challengers Bangalore, they won a good first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad but lost by 23 runs to KL Rahul itself in the second match. They dropped catches, batting did not come good and bowling was very ordinary."

He stated that he hopes AB de Villiers would be willing to take the wicket-keeping gloves for RCB in order to accommodate Moeen Ali in the playing XI.

"I feel they will have to request AB de Villiers to keep wickets and play Moeen Ali in this match and give rest to Joshua Phillipe."

Aakash Chopra suggested a couple of other changes in the RCB bowling attack, considering their below-par performances with the ball so far.

"You play Isuru Udana and give rest to Dale Steyn as well. You leave Umesh out and play Siraj. You need to make changes because your bowling is very ordinary."

Fast bowling concerns for RCB ahead of Rohit versus Kohli clash https://t.co/eLHVCiQKW8 — TOI Sports News (@TOISportsNews) September 27, 2020

The former KKR player also pointed out that Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Isuru Udana will have to shoulder the responsibility of bowling the last six overs for RCB.

"Second thing, in the last 6 overs you need to keep 2 overs each of Chahal, Saini and Isuru Udana whatever happens at the top. If you don't do that, you will once again be found wanting."

Aakash Chopra on the player battle to watch out for in the RCB vs MI clash

Jasprit Bumrah will be the key bowler for Mumbai Indians against RCB

Aakash Chopra picked the contest between Jasprit Bumrah and two of RCB's premier batsmen as the battle to watch out for in today's encounter.

"Jasprit Bumrah against Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers will be the player battle to watch out for."

The 43-year-old pointed out that Rohit Sharma would be saving Bumrah's overs for Virat Kohli ad AB de Villiers, considering the trend followed by the Mumbai Indians captain to reserve his most potent weapon for the crucial phases of the game.

"As soon as Kohli will come, Rohit will bring on Bumrah. There is some greenery on the pitch and it is a big ground as well. And after that when AB de Villiers comes, Bumrah's one over would be kept for him."

"That is how the captain is using Bumrah giving him one over at a time in the critical stages of the game."

Aakash Chopra signed off by picking Mumbai Indians as the probable winner in today's IPL 2020 encounter.

"In this encounter, I am saying Mumbai Indians will win."

Both RCB and MI have 2 points each to their names, having won one encounter and having been on the receiving end in the other. The winner of today's clash will join the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals at the top of the IPL 2020 points table.