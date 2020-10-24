After an emphatic victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders in their last match of IPL 2020, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will take the field against an out-of-sorts Chennai Super Kings in their eleventh match of the season.

The Bangalore-based franchise have been exceptional in IPL 2020, registering seven wins in their first ten matches. They are just one step away from sealing their place in the playoffs, and a victory against the 3-time IPL winners could secure them a top 4 spot.

While RCB have been brilliant in all departments, their upcoming opponents have struggled to get going in IPL 2020. The MS Dhoni-led outfit have played eleven matches so far, losing eight of them. Their campaign has virtually ended, but CSK will look to end their season on a high.

RCB and CSK are two of the most followed franchises in the IPL and they have participated in some memorable clashes over the last 12 years. Here's a look at their head-to-head stats in the IPL.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head stats

The Chennai Super Kings lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore 16-9 in the head-to-head record. While CSK have been more successful in India, RCB won their only meeting with MS Dhoni and his team in the UAE, a few weeks ago. Virat Kohli's special knock powered the Royal Challengers to a 37-run victory.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings: Numbers you need to know ahead of their IPL 2020 clash

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has the most runs (851) in RCB vs CSK matches. His counterpart MS Dhoni has aggregated 716 runs donning the yellow jersey against RCB.

Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed 11 CSK batsmen in his career while Ravindra Jadeja has picked up 12 wickets in RCB vs CSK matches.