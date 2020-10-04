IPL 2020: RCB vs DC head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 19

After a win over the Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous match, the Delhi Capitals will aim to record their fourth win of IPL 2020 when they cross paths with the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium.

Both franchises have not won the IPL title so far, but they have made a fine start to their respective IPL 2020 campaigns.

The Capitals have recorded wins over the Chennai Super Kings, the Kings XI Punjab, and KKR. On the other hand, RCB have beaten the Mumbai Indians, the Sunrisers Hyderabad, and the Rajasthan Royals in the competition so far.

It is noteworthy that RCB and DC have played a tied encounter each in Dubai in IPL 2020, with both teams winning their respective Super Overs. The upcoming contest promises to be a nail-biting one, especially considering the calibre of players on display.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams ahead of their first meeting in IPL 2020.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head stats

The Royal Challengers Bangalore lead the Delhi Capitals 15-8 in their head-to-head games. The two teams have battled 24 times in the IPL, with only one of them not producing a result.

Speaking of their record in the UAE, RCB had gotten the better of DC (Delhi Daredevils then) by eight wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in 2014. And, as far as recent history is concerned, DC won both their games against RCB in the 2019 edition.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: Numbers you need to know ahead of Match 19 of IPL 2020

Virat Kohli has scored 825 runs against DC in IPL, the most by any batsman across the league. Yuzvendra Chahal has picked up 14 wickets in RCB-DC matches.

Rishabh Pant has aggregated 274 runs in just seven innings versus the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Amit Mishra, meanwhile, has taken nine wickets against RCB, including the scalp of Virat Kohli in the 2018 season.