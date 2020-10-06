IPL 2020, RCB vs DC: Player Ratings

The Delhi Capitals (DC) registered a comprehensive 59-run win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 19 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

Marcus Stoinis, Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant played useful innings for DC, with RCB's strike bowlers Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini going for runs. Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel bowled superb spells with the ball in hand for DC, with only captain Virat Kohli registering a 20-plus score for RCB.

Here are the player ratings from the RCB vs DC IPL 2020 game.

IPL 2020, RCB vs DC: DC Player Ratings

Shaw got DC off to a flying start [PC: iplt20.com]

Prithvi Shaw: 7.5/10

Shaw was excellent in the powerplay as he took DC to 63/0 after the 6 overs. He was dismissed shortly after off Mohammed Siraj, but he had laid a strong foundation for the rest of the batsmen to accelerate.

Shikhar Dhawan: 6/10

Dhawan got yet another 30-odd score in this game, and is really struggling to convert his starts into big scores. The southpaw's strike rate is another area of concern for DC, and Ajinkya Rahane is beginning to knock on the door of one opening slot.

Shimron Hetmyer: 5.5/10

Hetmyer came in at No. 6 in this game against RCB, and although he did hit a six, he found it difficult to play the big shots right from the outset. The West Indian has played a bit-part role for DC so far, and he should be ready to fire when the top order fails.

Shreyas Iyer: 5/10

Iyer took his time to get his eye in, but unlike the previous game, he couldn't carry on from there. The DC captain holed out in the deep off Moeen Ali as Devdutt Padikkal took an excellent catch, but he was superb with his bowling changes and field placements on the night.

Rishabh Pant: 7/10

Pant's 37 off 25 and his partnership with Marcus Stoinis played big roles in DC reaching 196, although it must be said that he wasn't near his best. The southpaw has scored a similar amount of runs in every single IPL 2020 game so far, and he'll want to get bigger scores.

Marcus Stoinis: 8.5/10

Stoinis was superb in Dubai yet again as he registered his second IPL 2020 fifty. The Aussie all-rounder took the attack to Navdeep Saini and the other RCB bowlers, and finished on 53 off 26. He was a tad lucky to have been dropped by Chahal in the deep, but his form is a major bonus for DC.

Ravichandran Ashwin: 7.5/10

Ashwin picked up the wicket of the in-form Devdutt Padikkal, and bowled an economical spell of 4-0-26-1. The off-spinner chose not to Mankad Aaron Finch when he had the opportunity to, which was a major talking point from the game.

Axar Patel: 9/10

Returning for the injured Amit Mishra, Axar was superb once again in an IPL 2020 game. The left-arm spinner picked up 2 crucial wickets - Aaron Finch and Moeen Ali - and conceded only 18 runs in his 4 overs. He was adjudged the Man of the Match in this game

Kagiso Rabada: 9.5/10

Rabada was the pick of the DC bowlers once again, and made an admirable comeback from the pasting he received at the hands of KKR in the previous IPL 2020 game. The South African picked up 4 wickets, with the most important one being that of RCB skipper Virat Kohli.

Anrich Nortje: 8.5/10

Nortje has been one of the standout performers in IPL 2020 so far, and his excellent form continued in this game against RCB. The Protea quick scalped two wickets, including the crucial scalp of the dangerous AB de Villiers.

Harshal Patel: 3/10

Harshal was the only DC bowler who was expensive on the night, and conceded 43 runs in his 4 overs. The pacer was bailed out by his teammates today, but Ishant Sharma is certainly in contention for spot in the DC playing XI in upcoming IPL 2020 games.