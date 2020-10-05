IPL 2020, RCB vs DC: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) have gained momentum early in the tournament, and will now face each other on Monday at Dubai. DC defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a tight finish at Sharjah on Saturday. The Capitals would have been pleased to see their batsmen making full use of the batting conditions at Sharjah.

Captain Shreyas Iyer led from the front against KKR, playing a stroke-filled innings and ending up with an unbeaten 88 off just 38 balls. Anrich Nortje and Harshal Patel too bowled reasonably well on a track that did not offer much to the bowlers. Overall, the Delhi side looks like a well-oiled machine and will be difficult to get past.

However, one team that will be confident of doing so is RCB. Riding on Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli's brilliant counter-attacking 99-run partnership, RCB registered their third win of the tournament.

After struggling with their team combination in the first two games, RCB seem to have found the right balance now. Chahal's wicket-taking ability and Washington Sundar's frugal bowling in the powerplay is a major reason for RCB's success so far. Virat Kohli's return to form also comes as a huge sigh of relief for the Bangalore franchise.

IPL 2020, RCB vs DC Match Details

Date: 5th October 2020 (Monday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Iyer was unstoppable against KKR

Weather Forecast

Advertisement

There will be no respite for the players from UAE's heat, as the temperature will be close to 40 degrees celsius.

Pitch Report

Batting hasn't been that easy at Dubai compared to the other two venues, and that is expected to continue tomorrow. The wicket might slow down, and batting might get a little difficult as the match progresses.

Predicted XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore

While Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal have been brilliant for RCB, their fellow spinner Adam Zampa has looked ineffective. If Chris Morris is available for selection, he might replace Isuru Udana or Adam Zampa.

Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kohli and Padikkal were the heroes for RCB against RR

Delhi Capitals

Amit Mishra suffered an arm injury in the game against KKR, and his availability isn't confirmed yet. In case he misses out, Axar Patel might be back in the playing XI. No other changes are expected from the Capitals.

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Advertisement

IPL 2020, RCB vs DC Match Prediction

While there is little to separate these sides at the moment, back Delhi Capitals to win this one and go to the top of the points table.

IPL 2020, RCB vs DC TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP