RCB vs KKR: 3 closest encounters

Match #28 of the Dream 11 IPL between the Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be the halfway mark of the league phase. Both teams occupy the top half of the points table, having accumulated eight points from six games.

When historic IPL matches between RCB and KKR are mentioned, everyone's attention goes back to the very first IPL match of the inaugural season. KKR's Brendon McCullum (158* from 73) handed RCB a crushing 140-run defeat, introducing the world to the IPL in spectacular fashion.

Game Day: RCB v KKR Preview



It's our first match at Sharjah and the venue has been a dream for batsmen in the Dream 11 IPL so far.

In total, the two teams have faced off 24 times in previous editions of the IPL. The Kolkata franchise has emerged victorious 14 times while RCB has won the other ten. Since 2017, KKR has won five of the six encounters between the two teams.

Before Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik lead their teams onto the field, we look at their closest encounters from the past:

3) Match #33, IPL 2015: RCB bt. KKR by seven wickets

Captains from Delhi [Pc: IPLT20.com]

Final scores:

KKR: 111/4 (10 overs)

RCB: 115/3 (9.4 overs)

The shortest format of the game was further shortened to a ten over game due to rain at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Kolkata Knight Riders rode on Andre Russell's scintillating 45 (17) to post a daunting 111/4 for the Bangalore side to chase.

Chris Gayle (21 from 9) and Virat Kohli (45 from 18) came out all guns blazing to put up 48 runs in 3.5 overs for the opening stand. However, the real hero of the match was young Mandeep Singh (45* from 18) who matched Russell's knock to guide RCB home with two mammoth sixes in the last over.

2) Match #11, IPL 2014: KKR bt. RCB by two runs

Wrecker-in-chief [Pc: IPLT20.com]

Final scores:

KKR: 150/7 (20 overs)

RCB: 148/5 (20 overs)

Fun fact: This match happened at Sharjah.

RCB's Varun Aaron picked up three wickets at an economy of 4.00 to restrict KKR to a subpar 150/7. Chris Lynn (45 from 31) was the top scorer for KKR.

A catch which is etched in every #KnightRiders' heart.

A catch which is etched in every #KnightRiders' heart.

RCB were in control of the chase for almost the whole innings. Needing just nine runs off the last over with AB de Villiers still at the crease, RCB fans felt they had the match in the bag.

However, after the first three balls went for three singles, AB de Villiers lofted the ball handsomely towards the ropes. Chris Lynn was waiting and took one of IPL's greatest catches at the boundary to send Mr. 360 packing and RCB ultimately fell short of the total by two runs.

1) Match #17, IPL 2019: KKR bt. RCB by five wickets

Superhuman [Pc: IPLT20.com]

Final scores:

RCB: 205/3 (20 overs)

KKR: 206/5 (19. overs)

If there is any match that can rival Rahul Tewatia's comeback against KXIP this season, it is this one. KKR needed 86 runs from the last six overs and 53 runs from the last three. They still ended up winning the match with five balls to spare.

Virat Kohli (84 from 49), AB de Villiers (63 from 32), and Marcus Stoinis (28 from 13) were in belligerent form as RCB coasted to 205 runs in their 20 overs.

And you guys in the Dugout who said game/set/& match......u may know your cricket but you don’t know @Russell12A !!! WOW u CHAMPION. This calls for Wine my MuscleMan! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 5, 2019

However, RCB were stunned by a surreal innings from Andre Russell (48* from 13). His cameo included seven sixes and a solitary four to account for 47 of his runs.

KKR needed 53 runs from the last three overs. The next two overs yielded 52 runs, which included seven sixes from the Jamaican, handing RCB their fifth loss in their first five games of the season.