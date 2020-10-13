IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR: Player Ratings

Match 28 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) saw the Royal Challengers Bangalore register a whopping 82-run over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Cameos from Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch and Virat Kohli supported AB de Villiers' blistering onslaught, while an all-round bowling effort restricted KKR to just 112/9 to boost RCB's net run rate significantly.

Here are the player ratings from the RCB vs KKR IPL 2020 game.

IPL 2020, RCB vs KKR: KKR Player Ratings

Varun Chakravarthy was the pick of the KKR bowlers [PC: iplt20.com]

Shubman Gill: 6.5/10

Gill was KKR's top-scorer with 34 off 25 balls, but the fact that the next highest score was 16 shows how poor the team's batting display was. The opener should've arguably scored faster, and had only himself to blame for his run-out.

Tom Banton: 1/10

Promoted to open the batting ahead of Rahul Tripathi, Banton looked all at sea against the RCB new-ball attack. The Englishman seemed nervous and hesitant on his first IPL appearance, and walked back for a 12-ball 8 that did nothing to help the KKR chase.

Dinesh Karthik: 0.5/10

Karthik got his selections for this game all wrong as he played just one spinner on a track where the slow bowlers made merry, apart from his decision to demote Tripathi once again. Coming in ahead of Andre Russell, the KKR captain made just 1 run before dragging a Chahal googly onto his own stumps.

Nitish Rana: 1/10

Rana had a torrid 14 balls at the crease over the course of which he struggled to middle the ball, and walked back after being castled by Sundar for just 9 runs. The southpaw's lack of meaningful scores is a major concern for KKR as they head towards the business end of IPL 2020.

Eoin Morgan: 1/10

Morgan was another KKR batsman who struggled with his timing, and managed just 8 runs off 12 balls before a soft dismissal ended his painful stay at the crease.

Andre Russell: 6/10

Russell did his best to contain a rampaging AB de Villiers at the death and although he picked up the wicket of Devdutt Padikkal, he was carted around for 52 runs in his 4 overs. KKR's hopes of a miraculous chase hinged on the big West Indian, but he scored only 16 runs before spooning an Isuru Udana full-toss to cover.

Rahul Tripathi: 5/10

Coming in as low as No. 7 once again, Tripathi looked completely out of sorts during his laborious 22-ball 16. Despite his heroics at the position in his first IPL 2020 game, he is certainly best suited to the opener's role.

Varun Chakravarthy: 8.5/10

Although Chakravarthy didn't pick up any wickets, he was the pick of the KKR bowlers as he conceded just 25 runs in his 4 overs. The mystery spinner was the lone tweaker in the KKR XI today, and he could've done even better if he had support from the other hand.

Pat Cummins: 4/10

This was yet another underwhelming performance from Cummins, whose performances have been as unpredictable as the roll of a die in IPL 2020. The Australian gave away 38 runs in his 4 overs, and managed a 3-ball 1 with the bat in hand.

Prasidh Krishna: 5/10

Krishna picked up the wicket of Aaron Finch and bowled with pace and aggression, but went for 42 runs in his 4 overs. The young pacer is certainly one to watch out for, but just needs to be a tad more consistent with his lengths.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti: 6.5/10

Nagarkoti bowled three superb overs in the middle of the RCB innings that went for just 18 runs, but took punishment from the blade of De Villiers in his final over to finish with 0/36 off his 4. The youngster dropped a simple catch off Aaron Finch's bat at short-fine leg, and really should've done better with that effort.