IPL 2020: RCB vs MI head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 48

After an eight-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals in their last match of IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians will look to get back to winning ways when they square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The last time these two teams crossed paths with each other, Virat Kohli's men edged their rivals in a Super Over contest. RCB and MI are two of the most popular franchises in the IPL right now. Both teams have over 50 lakh Instagram followers, highlighting their immense fan following on social media.

Both teams are just one victory away from cementing their place in the playoffs. After the MI vs RCB battle ends, the fans will get their first Top 4 team of IPL 2020.

Over the last 13 years, MI and RCB have played some memorable matches, and here's a look at their head-to-head stats before they meet again in IPL 2020.

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Head-to-Head Stats

Although the Royal Challengers Bangalore won the previous battle against the Mumbai Indians, they trail the defending champions 10-18 in their overall head-to-head record. However, RCB would be quite optimistic heading into this match because they have never lost to MI in the UAE.

Check out the IPL schedule here

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Numbers you need to know before IPL 2020

Kieron Pollard has scored 533 runs in 21 innings against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, and he had hit an unbeaten 60* in the previous match. Jasprit Bumrah has scalped 16 wickets in 14 games versus the 3-time IPL runners-up.

Yuzvendra Chahal has been the leading wicket-taker for RCB against MI, with 17 wickets in 12 matches. Virat Kohli has aggregated 628 runs versus the 4-time champs in IPL.