IPL 2020: RCB vs MI head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 10

Defending champions Mumbai Indians began their IPL 2020 campaign with a defeat against Chennai Super Kings. However, the Mumbai-based franchise bounced back with an emphatic win over Kolkata Knight Riders in their second match. Rohit Sharma led his team from the front as his 80-run knock laid the foundation for a commanding triumph.

Mumbai Indians will now lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in their next fixture. The 3-time IPL runners-up kicked off their tournament with a 10-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, the Virat Kohli-led outfit could not continue its winning momentum in the next game as Kings XI Punjab thrashed them by 97 runs.

RCB and MI are two of the most popular teams in IPL 2020. They have been involved in multiple dramatic encounters in the past. Here's a look at their head-to-head record ahead of their IPL 2020 clash.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians Head-to-Head Stats

Mumbai Indians lead Royal Challengers Bangalore by 18-9 in terms of their head-to-head record. The two franchises have crossed paths 25 times in the IPL, while their other two battles happened in the Champions League T20 competition. Mumbai won both the CLT20 games, and they have beaten RCB 16 times in IPL.

Bangalore has defeated Mumbai only once in their last five meetings. Their IPL 2019 encounters ended in Mumbai's favour.

Talking about their head-to-head record outside India, both teams won one game against each other in South Africa during the 2009 season. They also clashed at the Dubai International Stadium six years ago, where RCB emerged victorious by seven wickets.

Check out the IPL schedule here

Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: Numbers you need to know before IPL 2020

Among the current players, Kieron Pollard has scored the most runs for Mumbai Indians in matches against RCB. The Caribbean all-rounder has amassed 473 runs in 20 innings at a strike rate of 159.79. For RCB, skipper Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter in fixtures versus MI, with 625 runs in 25 games.

Jasprit Bumrah has achieved much success against RCB in IPL. The right-arm pacer has scalped 16 wickets in 13 matches. Yuzvendra Chahal has picked up the same number for wickets for RCB against MI, despite playing two games less.

It will be interesting to see how these four star players perform in MI and RCB's first meeting at IPL 2020.