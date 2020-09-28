Royal Challengers Bangalore(RCB) will lock horns with Mumbai Indians(MI) at Dubai on Monday, in what will be an important match for both the sides as part of the ongoing IPL 2020 competition.

Mumbai Indians, after the defeat at the hands of CSK in the opening game of the tournament, registered a comprehensive win against Kolkata Knight Riders. Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front by scoring a brilliant 80 and looked in fine touch.

MI will also be pleased from the contribution made by Suryakumar Yadav, with the talented batsman having been a key part of MI's setup for the last few years. The overseas pair of fast bowlers - Trent Boult and James Pattinson - have also been amongst the wickets, providing strength to the bowling lineup, led by Jasprit Bumrah.

Their opposition for today, RCB, have a lot of concerns to address. After a brilliant comeback from the RCB bowlers to help their side win their IPL 2020 opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Virat Kohli-led side suffered a huge defeat against Kings XI Punjab.

Barring Yuzvendra Chahal, all the RCB bowlers were taken to the cleaners by KL Rahul, who put up a memorable 69-ball 132*. Chasing a mammoth target of 207, the RCB batsmen failed to keep up with the ever-increasing asking rate and were eventually bundled out for just 109 runs.

As for the RCB skipper Virat Kohli, he's not found form yet in the tournament, and all eyes will be on him to put up a good show and lead the team from the front in today's match.

Rohit Sharma was in full flow against KKR

IPL 2020, RCB v MI Probable XIs

Mumbai Indians

After an all-round performance against Kolkata Knight Riders, it is highly unlikely that Mumbai Indians will tinker with the playing XI. Having said that, Krunal Pandya will need to start contributing before people start questioning his place in the side.

MI Predicted XI - Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

We don't see Kohli dropping catches in the outfield that often

Royal Challengers Bangalore

There are a lot of players whose place in the playing XI is under serious threat. Joshua Phillippe hasn't impressed at all in the chances that he has got so far and the young Australian might make way for Moeen Ali.

In which case, Parthiv Patel will be back behind the stumps replacing the under-utilised Washington Sundar. However, it will be interesting to see where Parthiv plays in the batting order, given that young Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch have opened the batting in the last two games. A major concern for RCB though, is their fast bowling. Umesh Yadav and Dale Steyn have leaked runs both in the powerplay stages, as well as at the death.

There's a chance that Mohammad Siraj might replace Umesh in the playing XI. There is not much clarity around Chris Morris' fitness, given that the pace bowling all-rounder is still recovering from his side strain injury. If Morris does not play, Steyn might retain his spot in the side.

RCB predicted XI - Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), Ab de Villers, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel (wk), Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Who will win the match?

Looking at the current form of the players from both the sides, it seems difficult for RCB to get past the defending champions.