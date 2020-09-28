IPL 2020: 4 RCB players who could help the team beat MI

The Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore will renew their rivalry in game #15 of the Dream 11 IPL today. Both teams boast a star-studded lineup and currently have two points from two games.

Despite being evenly matched in terms of points, both teams experienced contrasting outings in their previous games. The Mumbai Indians overpowered the Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs whereas the Royal Challengers Bangalore crumbled to a crushing 97-run defeat against Kings XI Punjab.

RCB has looked unsteady in both their matches so far. They nervously eeked out a victory in their first game against SRH before falling prey to KL Rahul's spectacular innings in their second game. In a high-octane competition like the IPL, RCB will need to sort out their issues quickly.

RCB v MI: Rivalries: Center Fruit presents 12th Man TV



RCB v MI have always been high-intensity encounters that bring out spectacular performances! Here’s all you need to know about tomorrow’s fixture. #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/lhHSF0Ynbv — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 27, 2020

One such issue that RCB will be looking to address will be their four overseas players. The Royal Challengers Bangalore will be desperate to field a balanced playing 11 to maximise their chances against the formidable Mumbai Indians.

We look at four players who would help RCB put on a strong performance.

#1 AB de Villiers

The best there is. [Pc: Scroll.in]

Mr. 360 is, as he has been through the years, a sure-starter. The South African veteran is a timeless wonder who still tears apart bowling attacks at will and his form has not waned in IPL 2020 so far. AB de Villiers has averaged 39.50 at a strike rate of 164.58 this season and has looked in tremendous touch.

Advertisement

AB de Villiers, along with skipper Virat Kohli, is an RCB mainstay and they will be banking on him to come good against their rivals from Mumbai. One concern, though, will be his record against Krunal Pandya, who consistently seems to get the better of the Protean.

Just been lucky against him 😊 He’s a very sporting guy who we can learn a lot from https://t.co/qKNc2oLJL4 — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) April 2, 2020

#2 Aaron Finch

An exciting addition to the RCB squad. [Pc: timesofindia.indiatimes.com]

The Australian white-ball captain has had a quiet IPL so far. In two IPL games, Aaron Finch has scored just 49 runs at a strike-rate of 102.08. While the stats appear subpar, it is unlikely that RCB will give up on him.

Aaron Finch played some wonderful innings against England right before the start of IPL 2020, which will be very encouraging for the RCB franchise. Virat Kohli will also appreciate the leadership experience he brings to the field. Finch's captaincy of the Australian national side will help him guide the younger batch of RCB players on the field.

The Australian is capable of providing RCB with a flying start alongside young Devdutt Padikkal. RCB will probably persist with their opening combination.

#3 Moeen Ali

An ace in the hole [Pc: Scroll.in]

In addition to the Australian captain, RCB also has England's T20 vice-captain within their ranks. Moeen Ali played spectacular knocks in the recently concluded T20 series against Australia.

Moeen Ali may take Josh Phillipe's place, forcing AB de Villiers to don the wicket-keeping gloves. The England all-rounder is capable of providing some muscle to RCB's underperforming lower order. He can also chip in with a few overs of spin in the large UAE grounds.

Moeen Ali could be the key to RCB finding the right balance in their playing 11 in IPL 2020.

Congratulations to Moeen Ali, who is leading England in the 3rd T20I against Australia. 👏🏻 👏🏻 #PlayBold #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/MsXclk9d4C — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 8, 2020

#4 Chris Morris

Need of the hour[Pc: Sportzwiki.com]

Speaking of finding the right balance, RCB fans will be praying that the South African is back to full fitness as he is yet to play a match in this year's IPL. Chris Morris was RCB's most expensive buy in the recent IPL auction (10 Crore INR). A side-strain has meant the Protean was forced to warm the bench for the initial two matches.

Dale Steyn's atrocious performances have made Chris Morris's role that much more crucial. Steyn has accounted for only one wicket so far and leaked runs at an economy of 11.73 runs per over.

Virat Kohli will be looking at Morris to resolve the death bowling woes that have plagued RCB for years. The inclusion of Moeen Ali and Chris Morris will provide RCB additional options with both the bat and the ball.

With the race for the IPL playoffs heating up, the Bangalore franchise will be hoping these additions to the playing 11 will change their fortunes going forward.