IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma record v Rajasthan Royals

The Mumbai Indians are on a roll in IPL 2020, with back-to-back wins in their last two games. They beat the Kings XI Punjab and the Sunrisers Hyderabad convincingly, and captain Rohit Sharma will be keen to ensure that his team completes a hat-trick of wins tonight.

The Rajasthan Royals are MI's next opponents. It is worth noting that the Mumbai-based franchise have not beaten the inaugural IPL winners since 2015. The Royals have a four-match winning streak against the Mumbai Indians heading into this match.

Rohit Sharma will have to lead from the front to ensure that the Mumbai Indians do not suffer their fifth consecutive loss to the Royals. The Hitman, as he is known, has scored only 245 runs in 15 matches between MI and RR. During the 2018 season, Rohit Sharma also recorded two golden ducks in two games against the Jaipur-based franchise.

During the 2019 season, Rohit Sharma scored 47 runs against RR at the Wankhede Stadium, but Shreyas Gopal dismissed him for just five runs in the reverse fixture in Jaipur.

Rohit Sharma v Steve Smith comparison

Rohit Sharma's counterpart Steve Smith has scored two half-centuries in his last four innings against the Mumbai Indians. In the previous battle between the two franchises, Smith won the Player of the Match award for his unbeaten 48-ball 59.

The Australian batsman has aggregated 173 runs in four RR v MI games. His numbers have been more impressive than Rohit Sharma. When Smith played for the Rising Pune Supergiant, he had scores of 45, 84*, 17, 1, and 51 against the Mumbai Indians.

These numbers highlight that the MI bowlers have struggled to perform well against the RR skipper. It will be interesting to see if either captain can lead his side from the front and inspire the team to victory.