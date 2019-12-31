IPL 2020: RCB's team of the decade

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019 IST SHARE

Not a pretty sight for the bowlers...

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily represent that of Sportskeeda

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to enter its 13 edition in 2020. With the auctions done and dusted, all the eight franchises have already started their preparations for the first IPL of the new decade.

Royal Challengers Bangalore has been the unluckiest side as they are yet to win their first IPL title despite being a part of the tournament since its first edition in 2008. The side reached two finals in this decade but lost both of them. Keeping aside their failures, the side has gained the services of the finest T20 players over the last ten years and are one of the most entertaining sides to watch in the IPL.

Led by the Indian captain Virat Kohli, the side would hope to break their duck in IPL 2020 having signed the likes of Chris Morris and Aaron Finch for the upcoming edition. Since the decade is all set to culminate, here’s a look at Royal Challengers Bangalore’s best XI of the decade:

Openers - Chris Gayle and Parthiv Patel (WK)

Chris Gayle had a great run with RCB

RCB tried a plethora of openers in the last few years. But the one man who cemented his spot in their top order for many seasons was Chris Gayle. No one can take his place in RCB’s team of the decade.

The Indian star Parthiv Patel has not played much for RCB yet he holds an integral position in this squad. He is still a part of RCB as the owners have shown faith since buying him in 2018. He didn’t get many chances to bat in IPL 2018 but he stole the show in the year 2019 where he aggregated 373 runs in 14 matches at a strike-rate of 139.17. His highest score was 67 in that season. The left-handed batsman had also donned the RCB jersey in 2014 where he scored 205 runs in 12 games.

The West Indian star, Chris Gayle would be the perfect partner for him. He debuted for RCB in the year 2011 and was a part of the franchise till 2017 before he moved to KXIP. In those 7 editions, he smashed 3163 runs. His best IPL season came in 2012 where he won the Orange Cap with 733 runs from 15 matches.

1 / 4 NEXT