IPL 2020: RR vs CSK head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 4

IPL 2020 got off to a fantastic start in Abu Dhabi, with the Chennai Super Kings recording a 5-wicket victory over the defending champions, the Mumbai Indians.

The tournament's next two games took place at the Dubai International Stadium, where Royal Challengers Bangalore got past Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals defeated Kings XI Punjab in a Super Over.

Tonight, the inaugural IPL winners, the Rajasthan Royals, will open their campaign against Chennai in Sharjah. The two teams battled in the first IPL final, and they also had a memorable encounter in IPL 2019.

The Super Kings have momentum on their side, having defeated Mumbai in the tournament opener. On the other side, the Royals will miss the services of their foreign players Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler in this contest.

A new chapter will be added to the intense rivalry between Rajasthan and Chennai in IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Here's a look at the two franchises' head-to-head record before their first clash in IPL 2020.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Head-to-Head Stats

The Chennai Super Kings lead the Rajasthan Royals 14-8 in the head-to-head record. The two franchises have crossed paths 22 times in the IPL, and as mentioned above, the Super Kings have emerged victorious 14 times. It is noteworthy that Rajasthan won their first three games against Chennai, but the Super Kings have dominated the Jaipur-based franchise of late.

In the last five matches between RR and CSK, the MS Dhoni-led outfit has registered four victories. Talking about their meetings outside India, Chennai won both games that happened in South Africa 11 years ago, and they also beat Rajasthan in Dubai during IPL 2014.

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings: Numbers you need to know before IPL 2020

Among the current players, Jos Buttler has the most runs (146) for Rajasthan Royals in matches against Chennai Super Kings, but he will miss this fixture. For Chennai, MS Dhoni is the highest run-getter against RR with 420 runs in 21 games.

Jofra Archer has taken five wickets against Chennai, the most for a current Rajasthan bowler in RR vs. CSK games. Ravindra Jadeja and DJ Bravo have scalped 15 wickets each against the IPL 2008 winners.

It is noteworthy that RR's star batsmen Steve Smith and Sanju Samson have a dismal record against Chennai, and they will be keen to improve it in IPL 2020.