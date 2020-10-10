IPL 2020, RR vs DC: Player Ratings

In Match 23 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), the Delhi Capitals (DC) played against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Unexpectedly, none of DC's top four batsmen got going, with two run-outs featuring in a frenzied batting display. The middle order rose to the occasion handsomely though, with Shimron Hetmyer's innings of 45 off 23 standing out.

Defending 184, which was among the lower totals that have been scored batting first at Sharjah, DC's bowlers did a splendid job. None of RR's batsmen, barring a late attempt by the now-famous Rahul Tewatia, were able to threaten for long.

RR ultimately fell short by 46 runs and are now a lowly 7th on the table, while DC ascended to the top with 5 wins from 6 games.

Here are the player ratings from the DC vs RR IPL 2020 game.

IPL 2020, RR vs DC: RR Player Ratings

Rahul Tewatia seemed to fight a solo battle for RR with bat and ball. [PC: iplt20.com]

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 3.5/10

A livewire in the field who took a sharp catch and effected the run-out of Shreyas Iyer, Jaiswal could not show the same urgency with the bat as his start was unusually sedate. Though he picked up some pace, he left the field having chewed up 36 balls for merely 34 in a tricky chase.

Advertisement

Jos Buttler: 4.5/10

Taking on the mantle of scoring as Jaiswal looked marooned at the other end, Buttler took the attack to the DC bowlers. But he perished early to R Ashwin, albeit not by a Mankad on this occasion. Behind the stumps, he was tidy and took a catch to dismiss the rampaging Axar Patel.

Steve Smith: 5/10

Smith's captaincy during the powerplay overs was commendable, as he got the best out of Jofra Archer and was able to build pressure. However, he was guilty of allowing DC's lesser batsmen to score freely. With bat in hand, he scored an assured 24 but just like his fellow batsmen, perished playing a big shot.

Sanju Samson: 1/10

The star of RR's first two games at Sharjah, Samson was expected to return to form here, but heavily disappointed. He scored just 5 off 9 balls as his team careened to a loss, and got out to one of DC's least threatening bowlers.

Mahipal Lomror: 2/10

There's simply not much to write about Lomror, who had nothing to do while RR was bowling, and handed a simple catch with the bat off his second ball. RR have struggled with the No. 5 position, and Lomror may not be the answer.

Advertisement

Rahul Tewatia: 8/10

After recording the most economical spell for anyone at Sharjah this season - 1/20 in his four overs - Tewatia looked to replicate his heroics from RR's last game at the venue. He did look like the RR batsman with the best chance of getting them to the tall target until he perished to a slower one by Rabada.

Andrew Tye: 2.5/10

Expectations and reality misaligned for RR and Andrew Tye. He looked nowhere near the star he was for KXIP in 2018, as he got carted for 50 runs off his four overs and was then dismissed for a run-a-ball six while batting a tad too high at No. 7. The wicket of Axar off the last ball of his spell meant that he had the last laugh against the all-rounder, but the damage had already been done.

Jofra Archer: 8.5/10

Jofra Archer was impeccable with the ball, denting DC twice in the powerplay and picking up Harshal Patel's wicket to finish with 4-0-24-3. He was unable to maintain his six-hitting form with the bat, as he too joined the procession of RR batsmen in a sorry chase.

Shreyas Gopal: 2/10

Gopal was completely overshadowed by fellow leggie Tewatia, as he conceded more in two overs than Tewatia did in four. With the bat, he had nothing to write home about as his only attempt at an attacking shot was swallowed up by a diving Hetmyer in the deep.

Kartik Tyagi: 5.5/10

Young Tyagi continued to impress for RR as he took the all-important wicket of Shimron Hetmyer after being hit for a few boundaries. He could have done better to pull the economy rate down a little, but with bat in hand, there was little he could have done when he came out to bat.

Advertisement

Varun Aaron: 2/10

Aaron's comeback to the team was a rocky one, as he went for 25 off the only two overs he bowled for RR on the night. With bat in hand, his attempt at an upper cut went only as far as keeper Pant as he gave Rabada his third for the night.