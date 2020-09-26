IPL 2020, RR vs KXIP: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will go up against each other in the ninth game of IPL 2020. Both teams are coming off a win and will be high on confidence. Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings, whereas Kings XI Punjab defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last games, respectively.

Both teams have great batsmen and the pitch conditions and the ground size will favour them as well. Thus, it promises to be a great contest. Having said that, on a flat wicket, the team with the better bowling line-up tends to win the game, so the bowlers will be as important as the batsmen.

Both teams would want to make it two wins in a row and it should be a fierce battle in Sharjah on Sunday.

IPL 2020, RR vs KXIP Match Details

Date: 27th September 2020 (Sunday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain on the matchday so we could expect a full game of cricket without any interruption. The temperature will be in the high 30s which will take out a lot of energy from the players.

Pitch Report

This is the best batting wicket among all the three venues which are being used for this tournament. It is a flat wicket and Sharjah is a small ground which means we can expect one more run-fest on Sunday. Bowlers might look at places to hide as six-hitting is pretty easy at this ground.

Predicted XIs

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Jos Buttler, who missed the first match due to being in quarantine, will be available for the second game. David Miller, who was unfortunate to get out on 0 off 0, might have to make way for the English wicket-keeper batsman. Tom Curran didn’t have a great game with the ball but they should still stick with him. Other than that, there won’t be any changes to the XI.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat

Kings XI Punjab

KL Rahul, who didn’t score many in the first game, was brilliant in the second as he scored a magnificent hundred. It was a great game for the KXIP team and you don’t generally make many changes after a comprehensive win.

Nicholas Pooran hasn’t fired in the middle-order and there have been questions asked about Chris Gayle so there is always a possibility that Gayle might be picked at some point of time. A Small ground with a flat wicket might just be the right setting for Chris Gayle to make an impact. If they went to get in Gayle, they will have to leave out Nicholas Pooran.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (WK), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran/Chris Gayle, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami, Sheldon Cottrell

IPL 2020, RR vs KXIP Match Prediction

Rajasthan Royals have played at this venue and they will know the conditions slightly better than the KXIP team. RR will receive a boost in their batting line-up with Jos Buttler and it won’t be a surprise if RR defeats the Kings XI Punjab.

IPL 2020, RR vs KXIP TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP