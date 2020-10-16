IPL 2020: RR vs RCB head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before match 33

After losing to the Kings XI Punjab in their last IPL 2020 match, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will be keen to return to winning ways when they battle the Rajasthan Royals in their ninth game of the season. RCB had won five of their seven games in the season's first half, but KXIP defeated them by eight wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals have managed only three wins in eight matches of IPL 2020. The inaugural IPL winners won their first two games quite dominantly. However, they have registered only a single victory in their last six fixtures.

The Steve Smith-led outfit have made some tactical errors in their last few matches. They have used Ben Stokes as an opener and demoted Robin Uthappa to the middle-order. RCB also committed a similar mistake in their previous game as they promoted Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube above AB de Villiers.

Both teams have been a vital part of the IPL since 2008. Here's a look at their head-to-head stats before their second meeting in IPL 2020.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore head-to-head stats

Although RCB tamed RR in their last fixture, the Rajasthan Royals lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore 10-9 in the head-to-head record. Both franchises have defeated each other once in the United Arab Emirates.

Yuzvendra Chahal had won the Player-of-the-Match award in the previous game between RR and RCB.

RR vs RCB: Numbers you need to know ahead of IPL 2020 clash

Sanju Samson has scored 211 runs in RR vs RCB matches, but he got out cheaply in the last game. Shreyas Gopal has scalped 13 wickets while donning the RR jersey against RCB.

AB de Villiers has aggregated 429 runs for RCB against RR. After his 3-wicket haul in match number 15 of IPL 2020, Chahal now has 14 wickets against RR.