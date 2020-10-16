RR vs RCB: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

It will be a Royal-clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday when the Rajasthan Royals (RR) face the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). RR is coming off a defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals in a game they should have won.

The bowlers, led by Jofra Archer, did a fantastic job of containing a strong Delhi Capitals' batting line-up at 161 runs. But unfortunately, Rajasthan's bigwigs failed once again at the top and left the lower-middle order with too much to do. Time is running out for the Royals in IPL 2020 and the likes of Steven Smith and Sanju Samson will need to turn the tide for the side.

They will be up against the Royal Challengers Bangalore who have been confident this season. The Kohli-led side has performed much better this year and is one of the favorites to lift the title. However, they will need to refrain from making strategic errors like the one they made in their last game.

In a bizarre move, the in-form Ab de Villers was sent in to bat in the 18th over, a move that backfired and probably cost them the match. Otherwise, the team looks in good rhythm. The inclusion of Chris Morris has improved RCB's bowling and added depth to their batting.

Smith and Samson will need to contribute for RR before it is too late.

RR vs RCB match details

Date: 17th October 2020 (Saturday)

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

RR vs RCB weather forecast

The temperature is likely to remain at around 35 degrees Celsius.

RR vs RCB pitch report

While the pitches have turned slow, there is still something for the faster bowlers as we saw in the last game played at the venue between the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals. 160-170 has been a par score with the side batting first having an advantage in games.

However, with this being a day-game, the dew factor will be negated and it will be an even contest.

Where will Ab bat in the RCB lineup?

RR vs RCB predicted XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mohammad Siraj has been inconsistent in the last few matches and the opposition have targeted him. He might be replaced either by Umesh Yadav or Pawan Negi.

Predicted XI: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), Ab de Villers (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals

Despite defeat in their last game, the Rajasthan Royals lineup is likely to remain unchanged.

Predicted XI: Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi

RR vs RCB match prediction

Out of the two teams, RCB is a more-balanced side and are favorites to win this encounter, but only if they don't keep Ab de Villers in the shed for too long.

RR vs RCB TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP