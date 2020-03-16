IPL 2020: Sam Curran can be Chennai Super Kings' trump card

The England international is one of the players to watch out for in the 2020 Indian Premier League.

One of the key weapons to the Chennai Super Kings, Curran will have a vital role to play for the 3-time winners.

Sam Curran made his ODI debut for England against Australia in 2018

England international Sam Curran is all set to represent the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The left-arm seamer was bought by the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in 2019 for ₹7.2 crores. He was released by the Punjab side and was bought by CSK for ₹5.5 crores after an intense bidding war with the Delhi Capitals (DC).

He played in nine games for KXIP and picked up 10 wickets while also managing to score 95 runs which included an unbeaten 55 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Curran was one of the few players who impressed for KXIP despite the team having an abysmal campaign.

Hailing from Northampton, the skiddy medium-pacer is looking to make a serious impression in this year's tournament. He has the potential to lead the bowling attack for Chennai and is also a handy contributor with the bat. Curran's ability to bat lower down the order will provide the team with the ammunition to hunt down big targets as they can bat deeper than other teams. He has scored over 800 runs in his T20 career with an average of 19.04 with a strike rate of over 130 to boot.

Sam Curran turning up for KXIP

A third-generation cricketer, cricket runs in his family - right from Curran's grandfather to his brothers, all have played the sport professionally. Kevin Malcolm Curran, his father, represented the Zimbabwean national team and played 11 ODIs for the African country. His brother, Tom Curran made his debut for England against the West Indies in September 2017.

He was picked as one of the eight players to watch out for ahead of the 2019 edition of the IPL, and he duly delivered on his potential by picking up a hat-trick in only his second outing against the Delhi Capitals. He was the most expensive English player to be purchased in the auction this year and it speaks volumes of the talent the all-rounder possesses.

Consistency seems to be his issue at the moment but learning from experienced IPL campaigners like MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Shane Watson, etc. will only help in improving his abilities. The all-rounder has picked up 63 wickets in his T20 career with the best figures of 4/11. Despite having an expensive economy rate of 8.65, Curran has proven to be a reliable death overs specialist.

Sam Curran made his Test debut against Pakistan

Can he be a permanent fixture?

Curran picked up four wickets in the first innings against India in the 2018 Edgbaston Test and also scored 63 runs in the second innings when his team was in a desperate situation at 80 for 7. He was adjudged player of the match and became the second youngest to win the award for England. With a little bit of improvement in batting, Curran can cement his place in the starting eleven. Despite the Chepauk pitch not particularly suited for a seamer, Curran will be expected to play a vital role in the franchise.

Advertisement

The visa restrictions imposed by the Government of India could mean a delayed arrival for the overseas players amid the Coronavirus epidemic. Although he does not seem like a sure-fire starter for the 3-time winners at the moment, but when called upon, he can provide the team with defining performances. He can very well turn out to be CSK's best buy and a rock solid investment for the future as he has all the attributes to be the part of the core of the sqaud, well in to the 2020s.

Also see | IPL 2020: 3 young guns from Chennai Super Kings to watch out for