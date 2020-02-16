IPL 2020 Schedule: Full Mumbai Indians fixture list

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will kick off on March 29, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in the opening match. Among the changes in the schedule, the Saturday doubleheaders have been done away with, and there will be only six doubleheaders throughout the season - all of them taking place on a Sunday.

The schedule for the knockout phase is yet to be announced by the IPL governing council.

Mumbai Indians, the most successful team in the tournament, will be eyeing yet another trophy this season with Rohit Sharma continuing as the captain of the side. In the player auction, they roped in Australia's big-hitting opener Chris Lynn for Rs 2 crore and Nathan Coulter-Nile for Rs 8 crore.

MI will play their first game of the season at home against CSK.

Here is their full schedule:

Home games:

Sunday 29th March vs Chennai Super Kings

Sunday 5th April vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Wednesday 15th April vs Rajasthan Royals

Advertisement

Monday 20th April vs Kings XI Punjab

Tuesday 28th April vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Friday 1st May vs Delhi Capitals

Saturday 9th May vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Away games:

Wednesday 1st April vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Wednesday 8th April vs Kings XI Punjab

Sunday 12th April vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Friday 24th April vs Chennai Super Kings

Wednesday 6th May vs Delhi Capitals

Monday 11th May vs Rajasthan Royals

Sunday 17th May vs Royal Challengers Bangalore