IPL 2020 Schedule: Full Rajasthan Royals fixture list

Rajasthan Royals

The schedule for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was announced earlier today. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will play the curtain-raiser against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on 29th March.

The group-stage fixtures will culminate on 17th May, with Royal Challengers Bangalore taking take on Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru.

The inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals will open their campaign against Chennai Super Kings on 2nd April in Chennai. The Jaipur-based franchise will play its first home game against Delhi Capitals on 5th April.

While Guwahati will host two of RR's home games, the rest of the matches will take place in Jaipur. Rajasthan's final fixture will be an away game against Delhi Capitals on 13th May.

Following their success in the inaugural edition of the IPL back in 2008, Rajasthan Royals have failed to reach the same heights ever since.

Another forgettable outing in the 12th edition of the competition prompted Rajasthan to release as many as 11 players ahead of the IPL auction. They also traded away Ajinkya Rahane, who had been an integral part of their side since 2011, in exchange for leggie Mayank Markande and Rahul Tewatia.

Aside from retaining the services of Steve Smith, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Shreyas Gopal, Ben Stokes, and Sanju Samson, Rajasthan roped in 11 players, including experienced campaigners like Robin Uthappa, Andrew Tye, and David Miller. They also managed to secure the services of 17-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal for a whopping ₹2.40 crores.

Skipper Steve Smith, along with newly-appointed coach Andrew McDonald, will be hoping to lead the Royals to success this time around.

We will wait for @BCCI's official announcement on the fixtures, but for any franchises releasing early, this is our logo. 👀 https://t.co/haShMYzBHS pic.twitter.com/KSRDaha24X — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 15, 2020

Rajasthan Royals fixtures for IPL 2020:

Match 1: Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals (Chennai, 2nd April)

Match 2: Rajasthan Royals vs. Delhi Capitals (Guwahati, 5th April)

Match 3: Rajasthan Royals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders (Guwahati, 9th April)

Match 4: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Rajasthan Royals (Hyderabad, 12th April)

Match 5: Mumbai Indians vs. Rajasthan Royals (Mumbai, 15th April)

Match 6: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan Royals (Bengaluru, 18th April)

Match 7: Rajasthan Royals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad (Jaipur, 21st April)

Match 8: Rajasthan Royals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore (Jaipur, 25th April)

Match 9: Rajasthan Royals vs. Kings XI Punjab (Jaipur, 29th April)

Match 10: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Rajasthan Royals (Kolkata, 2nd May)

Match 11: Rajasthan Royals vs. Chennai Super Kings (Jaipur, 4th May)

Match 12: Kings XI Punjab vs. Rajasthan Royals (Mohali, 8th May)

Match 13: Rajasthan Royals vs. Mumbai Indians (Jaipur, 11th May)

Match 14: Delhi Capitals vs. Rajasthan Royals (Delhi, 13th May)