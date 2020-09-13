IPL 2020: Shane Warne appointed mentor and ambassador of Rajasthan Royals

Australian legend Shane Warne has once again joined hands with the Rajasthan Royals, this time as both ambassador and mentor of the side for IPL 2020, as tweeted by the franchise. He previously served as RR ambassador in IPL 2019.

Shane Warne, who turned 51 today, will be a part of the RR dressing comprising fellow Australians – head coach Andrew McDonald and captain Steve Smith.

The tweet is a series of images of Shane Warne in RR colours put together as a 30-second video with the caption -

“Welcome back, Warnie. Birthday boy @shanewarne joins the side as our mentor and brand ambassador for IPL 2020.”

Shane Warne, who is the second highest wicket-taker in Tests with 708 scalps, said he is very happy to be back in the Royals camp and that he will help the team strive for excellence over the course of the next two months.

“It’s always a great feeling to be back with Royals, my team, my family. It’s exciting to be working across all elements of this franchise that I love. We have worked towards our vision of becoming a global team that fans around the world love and follow.

"This season I am looking forward to working as a team mentor and joining up with an excellent backroom staff in Zubin Bharucha and Andrew McDonald. Hopefully, we can have a successful season and achieve big things in the coming months,” Shane Warne was quoted as saying in a press release.

Shane Warne’s phenomenal IPL record

Shane Warne is the first ever IPL-winning captain (Image Credits: CNN International)

Shane Warne is a revered name in the Royals family for becoming the first captain ever to win the IPL trophy, leading RR to a triumph in the inaugural season in 2008. He also finished as the second highest wicket-taker that season, picking 19 wickets in 15 games at an average of 21.26.

Overall, he has taken 57 wickets at a strike rate of 20.94 in 55 IPL matches, with his last appearance coming in 2011. Interestingly, the best finish the Royals have had since Warne’s departure is a third place in IPL 2013. Now, as mentor, he would want to go one step further and repeat the success of IPL 2008.