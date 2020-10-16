IPL 2020: Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch report ahead of DC vs CSK

The Delhi Capitals have been one of the most impressive teams in IPL 2020 so far. The Shreyas Iyer-led outfit have played eight matches and emerged victorious in six of them.

The Capitals will take on the Chennai Super Kings in their ninth game of the season. The Super Kings have won only three of their eight fixtures thus far, but after their impressive performance against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, fans expect them to bounce back in the season's second half.

The last time these two teams met on the field saw the Delhi Capitals beat the Chennai Super Kings quite comfortably. CSK will be keen to avenge that loss, but their record in Sharjah isn't great. In the only match they have played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in IPL 2020, CSK gave away 216 runs to the Rajasthan Royals.

On the other side, the Delhi Capitals have won both of their fixtures in Sharjah. They will target to complete a hat-trick of victories on this ground. Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for Match 34 of IPL 2020.

DC vs CSK Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium was a batting paradise in the first half of IPL 2020. However, as the season has progressed, the wicket has played a little slower.

None of the teams have managed to breach the 200-run landmark in the last three fixtures at this venue, while two teams put up totals of less than 150 runs.

Here are some vital statistics that you need to know from the previous games played in Sharjah.

T20 Matches Played: 51

Matches Won by Teams Batting First: 19

Matches Won by Teams Batting Second: 31 (1 Tie)

Highest 1st Innings Score: 228/4 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2020

Highest Successful Run Chase: 226/6 - Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, 2020

Lowest Team Score: 82 - Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, 2017

Average 1st Innings Score: 159

Sharjah Cricket Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between DC and CSK

Passion is unconditional. A lesson for life from the man with a heart of gold. 🦁💛 #ParasakthiExpress #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/wEveCoACQB — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 15, 2020

There are zero chances of rain in Sharjah on Saturday evening. The temperature will stay around 32 degrees Celsius, and DC vs CSK will happen under clear skies.