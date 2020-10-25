IPL 2020: Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch report ahead of KKR vs KXIP 

By registering four wins in their last four IPL 2020 matches, the Kings XI Punjab have kept their playoffs alive. KXIP will have to continue winning to guarantee themselves a place in the top 4, and they will battle the Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match.

The two franchises contested the IPL 2014 final, in which KKR prevailed over KXIP in a close encounter. Interestingly, the margin of victory in the last match between KKR and KXIP was also just two runs.

If KKR win against KXIP in this IPL 2020 game, they will all but secure their playoff berth. On the other hand, if KXIP win this match, the race for the top 4 will become more intense.

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host this IPL 2020 match, and here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for the reverse fixture between KKR and KXIP.

KKR vs KXIP Pitch Report

In the last game played at this venue, the Mumbai Indians bulldozed the Chennai Super Kings by ten wickets.

Initially, the batsmen enjoyed batting on this ground because of the small boundaries. However, the pitch has slowed down a bit in Sharjah as IPL 2020 has progressed.

Here are some vital stats that you need to know from the previous T20 games played here.

T20 Matches Played: 53

Matches Won by Teams Batting First: 19

Matches Won by Teams Batting Second: 33 (1 Tie)

Highest 1st Innings Score: 228/4 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2020

Highest Successful Run Chase: 226/6 - Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, 2020

Lowest Team Score: 82 - Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, 2017

Average 1st Innings Score: 159

Sharjah Cricket Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between KKR and KXIP

The skies will stay clear for the IPL 2020 fixture between KKR and KXIP. The temperature will loom around 28 degrees Celsius in Sharjah.