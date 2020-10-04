IPL 2020: Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch report ahead of MI vs SRH 

After beating the Delhi Capitals and the Chennai Super Kings in their last two matches, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will be keen to continue their winning momentum when they battle the Mumbai Indians in their fifth IPL 2020 fixture.

The Orange Army made a slow start to their IPL 2020 campaign, but they bounced back well with two wins in the last two matches. On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians also have two wins in four games. They won their previous encounter against the Kings XI Punjab, while they also beat the Kolkata Knight Riders last week in Abu Dhabi.

Both teams will play their first IPL 2020 fixture in Sharjah. Take a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for this match.

MI vs SRH Pitch Report

Sharjah Cricket Stadium has played host to three IPL 2020 matches so far, and over 400 runs were scored in all games. The batsmen have ruled at this venue, and the likes of Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, and Jonny Bairstow will be eager to bat on this surface.

Here are some numbers that you need to know from the previous T20 matches played in Sharjah.

T20 Matches Played: 47

Matches Won by Teams Batting First: 16

Advertisement

Matches Won by Teams Batting Second: 30 (1 Tie)

Highest 1st Innings Score: 228/4 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2020

Highest Successful Run Chase: 226/6 - Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, 2020

Lowest Team Score: 82 - Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, 2017

Average 1st Innings Score: 157

Check out the IPL 2020 schedule here

Sharjah Cricket Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between MI and SRH

The temperature is expected to be around 40 degrees Celsius during the match at the venue. The conditions will test the players' stamina, considering that it will be played in the afternoon.