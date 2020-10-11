IPL 2020: Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch report ahead of RCB vs KKR

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have performed exceptionally well in IPL 2020 so far. Barring the matches against the Kings XI Punjab and the Delhi Capitals, RCB have executed their plans to perfection this season.

They will aim to continue in the same vein when they battle the Kolkata Knight Riders in their seventh fixture. The match between RCB and KKR will be the final match of IPL 2020's first half. After the culmination of this game, the mid-season transfer window will open.

Like the Royal Challengers, the Kolkata Knight Riders have also recorded four wins in six games so far. The two teams beat each other once during the last IPL season, and their upcoming match in Sharjah promises to entertain the fans.

Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for match number 28 of IPL 2020.

RCB vs KKR Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has been a batting paradise in IPL 2020. The teams batting first managed to breach the 200-run landmark in the first four games at this venue.

However, the pitch played a little slower in the last match between the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals. Eighteen wickets fell in 39.4 overs as the bowlers also enjoyed themselves in Sharjah for a change.

With big-hitters like Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, and Aaron Finch playing tomorrow, RCB vs KKR could very well be a high-scoring encounter.

Advertisement

Here are some significant numbers that you need to know from the previous T20 games played here.

T20 Matches Played: 49

Matches Won by Teams Batting First: 18

Matches Won by Teams Batting Second: 30 (1 Tie)

Highest 1st Innings Score: 228/4 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2020

Highest Successful Run Chase: 226/6 - Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, 2020

Lowest Team Score: 82 - Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, 2017

Average 1st Innings Score: 158

Check out the IPL 2020 schedule here

Sharjah Cricket Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between RCB and KKR

The skies are expected to stay clear during the match on Monday. The temperature will loom at around 32 degrees Celsius, and the humidity levels will be 36%.