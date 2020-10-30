IPL 2020: Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch report ahead of RCB vs SRH

After losing to the Mumbai Indians in their previous IPL 2020 match, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to cement their place in the Top 4 when they cross paths with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their penultimate league match. RCB defeated SRH by ten runs in the third game of IPL 2020.

Both teams have had contrasting campaigns so far. While RCB are just one step away from sealing their place in the next round, the Orange Army are on the verge of an early elimination. The Bangalore-based franchise have 14 points to their name in 12 matches while SRH only have ten points.

However, it is interesting to note that RCB suffered a defeat against MI in their last match. SRH, on the other hand, are coming off a marvelous win over the Delhi Capitals.

The upcoming match between SRH and RCB will be the penultimate IPL 2020 match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for this match.

RCB vs SRH pitch report

Sharjah was a batting paradise in the first half of IPL 2020, but as the season has progressed, the pitch has become a bit slower at the venue. The shorter boundaries will still favor the batsmen.

In the last game played on this ground, Kings XI Punjab defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets. Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, and Shubman Gill recorded half-centuries while the fast bowlers dismissed six out of the eleven batsmen in that game.

Here are some important numbers that you need to know from the previous T20 matches played at Sharjah.

T20 matches played: 54

Matches won by teams batting first: 19

Matches won by teams batting second: 334 (1 tie)

Highest 1st innings score: 228/4 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2020

Highest successful run chase: 226/6 - Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, 2020

Lowest team score: 82 - Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, 2017

Average 1st innings score: 158

Sharjah Cricket Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between RCB and SRH

The skies will remain clear for the second PL 2020 fixture between RCB and SRH. The temperature will loom at around 29 degrees Celsius during the evening.