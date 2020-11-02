IPL 2020: Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch report ahead of SRH vs MI

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will cross swords with the Mumbai Indians in the final league match of IPL 2020. The defending champions have cemented a place in the top two of the points table, while the Orange Army need one win to secure their playoff berth.

Irrespective of how the match between RCB and DC ends, SRH can make it to the top 4 by winning their last match. However, they will face a stiff challenge in the form of the Mumbai Indians. The Kieron Pollard-led outfit have performed brilliantly even though their captain Rohit Sharma has been out with an injury.

Meanwhile, the 2016 winners performed inconsistently in the first half of IPL 2020. But they managed to peak at the right time, and their wins over the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore have kept them alive in the competition.

Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for the 56th match of IPL 2020.

SRH vs MI pitch report

It is noteworthy that the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Mumbai Indians battled at this venue in an afternoon match earlier this season, where the 4-time winners emerged victorious by 34 runs. The pitch in Sharjah has slowed down a bit since that encounter.

In the last IPL 2020 fixture hosted by Sharjah, the Royal Challengers Bangalore managed only 120 runs in their 20 overs. The fast bowlers and the spinners have ruled the roost at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium over the last few weeks.

Here are some vital stats that you need to know from the previous T20 games played here.

T20 matches played: 55

Matches won by teams batting first: 19

Matches won by teams batting second: 35 (1 tie)

Highest 1st innings score: 228/4 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2020

Highest successful run chase: 226/6 - Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, 2020

Lowest team score: 82 - Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, 2017

Average 1st innings score: 157

Sharjah Cricket Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between SRH and MI

The skies will stay clear on Tuesday evening in Sharjah. The temperature will loom around 27 degrees Celsius.