IPL 2020: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch report ahead of KKR vs MI

After losing the IPL 2020 season opener to Chennai Super Kings, defending champions Mumbai Indians will now lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Two-time champions Kolkata will be playing their first game of IPL 2020.

The two teams met each other in Abu Dhabi six years ago, and the Kolkata Knight Riders emerged victorious by 41 runs in that IPL 2014 fixture. Besides, the two teams won one match each against each other in the last season.

The rivalry between the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders has produced some high-scoring matches, and here's a look at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium's pitch report before tonight's game.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch report for IPL 2020 match between MI and KKR

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium will not offer a flat batting track like the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The fast bowlers will get some assistance from the wicket, and James Pattinson and Trent Boult bowled a brilliant first spell against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

Kolkata will be fancying their chances, as the side has some quality fast bowlers like Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna and Ali Khan in the squad.

The captain winning the toss will look to field first. The team batting first will aim to post a 160-170 run total on the board. However, if Mumbai bat first, they will try to touch the 180-run landmark because KKR have the likes of Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell in the middle order.

This venue has hosted only one match of IPL 2020 so far. Thus, to get an idea of the pitch, here are some significant numbers from the 12 T20s played in Abu Dhabi.

T20 Matches Played: 12

Matches Won by Teams Batting First: 5

Matches Won by Teams Batting Second: 7

Highest 1st innings Score: 205/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, 2014

Lowest 1st Innings Score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, 2014

Highest Successful Run Chase: 206/4 - Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, 2014

Average 1st Innings Score: 148

Sheikh Zayed Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between MI and KKR

There are no chances of rain in Abu Dhabi during the match time. The temperature will stay around 36 degrees Celsius and the humid conditions will test the players' stamina levels.