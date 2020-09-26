IPL 2020: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch report ahead of KKR vs SRH

After a loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match of IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to open their account when they meet Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 8 of IPL 2020.

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium of Abu Dhabi will host this match, and both teams will be keen to make a fresh start to their respective campaigns. Hyderabad had performed decently against Bangalore, but the inexperience in the middle-order and the unfortunate dismissal of David Warner eventually led to their defeat.

On the other side, Kolkata Knight Riders looked rusty against the defending champions, Mumbai Indians. None of their players could impress much in the contest. With the two teams set to clash in Abu Dhabi tonight, here's a look at the pitch report from Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

KKR vs SRH Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium has hosted two matches in IPL 2020 so far. Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians in the first game, while Mumbai defeated Kolkata in the next fixture.

The fast bowlers have got some assistance from the pitch, but the batsmen have found it easy to dominate bowlers after settling in. Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu have both played excellent knocks at this venue. Jonny Bairstow and David Warner will have to start a little slow to ensure that the middle-order does not get exposed again.

Here are some numbers that you need to know from the last T20 games played here.

T20 Matches Played: 13

Matches Won by Teams Batting First: 6

Matches Won by Teams Batting Second: 7

Highest 1st innings Score: 205/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, 2014

Lowest 1st Innings Score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, 2014

Highest Successful Run Chase: 206/4 - Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, 2014

Average 1st Innings Score: 152

Sheikh Zayed Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between KKR and SRH

The temperature is expected to stay at around 32 degrees Celsius in Abu Dhabi tonight. There are no predictions for rain, while the humidity levels will be around the 70% mark.