IPL 2020: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch report ahead of MI vs RR

After beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah, the Mumbai Indians will clash with the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals in their next IPL 2020 match. MI have won three of their five games this season, and two of their wins have come at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals have lost both of their games outside Sharjah. The Jaipur-based franchise dominated the Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. However, they were tamed by the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, respectively.

The upcoming IPL 2020 match between MI and RR will take place in Abu Dhabi. Rohit Sharma's team starts as the favorites to win because of their excellent track record, but they should not take the Royals lightly.

Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for match number 20 of IPL 2020.

MI vs RR pitch report

The pitch in Abu Dhabi has been helpful to both batsmen and bowlers. Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal gave away only 44 runs in their eight overs against the Rajasthan Royals while also picking up three wickets.

Mahipal Lomror, Virat Kohli, and Devdutt Padikkal showed that the batsmen could score runs after setting down in the middle. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler, Steve Smith, and Suryakumar Yadav will have the same aim in this game.

Here are some significant numbers that you need to know from the previous T20 matches played in Abu Dhabi.

T20 matches played: 17

Matches won by teams batting first: 8

Matches won by teams batting second: 9

Highest 1st innings score: 205/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, 2014

Lowest 1st innings score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, 2014

Highest successful run chase: 206/4 - Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, 2014

Average 1st innings score: 153

Sheikh Zayed Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between MI and RR

The skies will stay clear on Tuesday evening in Abu Dhabi, with the temperature expected to stay at around 33 degrees Celsius.

There should be no rain interruptions during the game between MI and RR. The humidity levels will be at 61%.