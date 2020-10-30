IPL 2020: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch report ahead of KXIP vs RR 

Rajasthan Royals had made a splendid start to their IPL 2020 season, but they lost their momentum in the competition's middle phase. RR are currently second last on the standings with just ten points from 12 matches. Still, the inaugural champions have a chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

The first condition for their qualification is that the Royals should win their remaining fixtures at any cost. Steve Smith and co. would be optimistic heading into their next match because they had defeated the Kings XI Punjab earlier in IPL 2020. Besides, they are coming off a brilliant win over the Mumbai Indians in their last match.

Meanwhile, the Kings XI had got off to a disastrous start in IPL 2020. They won only one game in the season's first half. However, they managed to quickly turn things around as they registered five consecutive wins in the second half.

KXIP vs RR is a high-stakes clash, and here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for this IPL 2020 match.

KXIP vs RR pitch report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has been good for batting.

Suryakumar Yadav played an exceptional knock of 79 runs at this venue two nights ago. Even Devdutt Padikkal and Joshua Philippe dominated the bowlers in the contest between MI and RCB. The pace bowlers scalped eight out of the eleven wickets that fell in the match.

Here are some important numbers that you need to know from the previous T20 games played in Abu Dhabi.

Advertisement

T20 matches played: 28

Matches won by teams batting first: 13

Matches won by teams batting second: 15

Highest 1st innings score: 205/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, 2014

Lowest 1st innings score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, 2014

Highest successful run chase: 206/4 - Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, 2014

Average 1st innings score: 156

Check out the IPL 2020 schedule here

Sheikh Zayed Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between KXIP and RR

The skies are expected to stay clear during the KXIP vs RR match in IPL 2020. The temperature will loom around 28 degrees Celsius on Friday evening.