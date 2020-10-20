IPL 2020: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch report ahead of RCB vs KKR

After edging the Sunrisers Hyderabad in a Super Over, the Kolkata Knight Riders will cross paths with the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the second time in IPL 2020 on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The last time these two franchises squared off against each other, RCB tamed KKR by 82 runs.

AB de Villiers had won the Man of the Match award for his scintillating knock of 73 runs, while Chris Morris and Washington Sundar bowled magnificently at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. None of the KKR players could impress in their previous battle against RCB. However, the Knight Riders have the winning momentum on their side heading into their tenth match of IPL 2020.

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson destroyed the Sunrisers Hyderabad batting order three nights ago in Abu Dhabi. KKR skipper Eoin Morgan will expect a similar show from him against the Virat Kohli-led outfit.

Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for the upcoming IPL 2020 fixture.

RCB vs KKR pitch report

KKR v RCB: Rivalries: Center Fruit presents 12th Man TV



As we move into the business end of the #Dream11IPL, find out everything about the significance of our Round 2 match against KKR in Abu Dhabi. ⚔️ #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/scLfnydhPs — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 20, 2020

In the previous game played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, the Rajasthan Royals defeated the Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets. MS Dhoni's team could only score 125/5 in their 20 overs, and RR chased the target comfortably with 15 balls to spare.

Jos Buttler was the only batsman who could record a half-century in that game, while the fast bowlers picked up five out of the eight wickets that fell. Here are some important numbers that you need to know from the previous T20 games played in Abu Dhabi.

T20 matches played: 24

Advertisement

Matches won by teams batting first: 12

Matches won by teams batting second: 12

Highest 1st innings score: 205/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, 2014

Lowest 1st innings score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, 2014

Highest successful run chase: 206/4 - Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, 2014

Average 1st innings score: 154

Check out the IPL 2020 schedule here

Sheikh Zayed Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between RCB and KKR

.@Bazmccullum and @abhisheknayar1 sure do love their notes and numbers! 😉



Let's see if you love numbers as much. How many sixes did McCullum hit during the 158-run carnage in 2008?#WorldStatisticsDay #KKR pic.twitter.com/hHrvzJOfQq — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) October 20, 2020

There are zero chances of rainfall during the reverse IPL 2020 fixture between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders. The temperature will stay around 31 degrees Celsius.