IPL 2020: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch report ahead of RCB vs RR

The Rajasthan Royals beat the Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab in high-scoring encounters at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. However, the Royals could not continue their momentum in Dubai as the Kolkata Knight Riders handed them their first defeat of IPL 2020.

The Steve Smith-led franchise will now play their first IPL 2020 game in Abu Dhabi on Saturday when they meet the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season's first afternoon match. The batsmen have found it challenging to play well at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, and thus, the Rajasthan Royals might stumble again in IPL 2020.

The inaugural IPL champions will look to draw inspiration from their last match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi. The Royals bowled out RCB for just 70 runs in IPL 2014 and won the game by six wickets.

Here's a look at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium's pitch report and the weather conditions ahead of the IPL 2020 game between RCB and RR.

RCB vs RR Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium has equally supported the batsmen and the bowlers. Rohit Sharma has hit two half-centuries on this ground, but batsmen need to settle down in the middle before dominating the play. The fast bowlers have achieved much success in Abu Dhabi.

Here are some numbers that you need to know from the last T20 matches played on this ground.

T20 matches played: 16

Matches won by teams batting first: 8

Matches won by teams batting second: 8

Highest 1st innings score: 205/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, 2014

Lowest 1st innings score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, 2014

Highest successful run chase: 206/4 - Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, 2014

Average 1st innings score: 153

Sheikh Zayed Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between RCB and RR

The sun will shine bright in the sky during the first day game of IPL 2020. The temperature will stay around 32 degrees Celsius and the heat will test all the players' stamina levels.