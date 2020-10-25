IPL 2020: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch report ahead of RR vs MI

The Rajasthan Royals kicked off their IPL 2020 season in style by registering two big wins in their first two matches. However, the Steve Smith-led franchise have lost their mojo since, and they have only managed two wins in their last nine games.

After losing to the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match, the Royals will square off against the Mumbai Indians on a Super Sunday in Abu Dhabi. The defending champions have never lost to the inaugural winners in the UAE, and they would be keen on keeping that record intact.

MI lost their IPL 2020 opener, but they later built a five-match winning streak to cement their position in the upper half of the standings. They have 14 points to their name in ten matches, and a win against RR can seal their place in the top 4.

Rohit Sharma's team has a brilliant record at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for match number 45 of IPL 2020.

RR vs MI pitch report

The deck on offer in Abu Dhabi is of a balanced nature. The batsmen, the spin bowlers, and the pacers have been equally successful on this ground.

In the last match played here, Sunil Narine and Nitish Rana scored fantastic half-centuries against the Delhi Capitals, while Varun Chakravarthy bowled a dream spell of 5/20. Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Anrich Nortje, and Kagiso Rabada were also successful in troubling the batsmen.

Here are some numbers that you need to know from the previous T20 fixtures hosted by the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

T20 matches played: 26

Matches won by teams batting first: 13

Matches won by teams batting second: 13

Highest 1st innings score: 205/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, 2014

Lowest 1st innings score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, 2014

Highest successful run chase: 206/4 - Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, 2014

Average 1st innings score: 154

Sheikh Zayed Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between RR and MI

As always, the skies will remain clear in Abu Dhabi for this IPL 2020 match. The temperature will stay around 29 degrees Celsius, while the humidity levels are expected to be 59%.