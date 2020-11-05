IPL 2020: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch report ahead of SRH vs RCB

Despite losing six of their first nine matches, the Sunrisers Hyderabad managed to turn things around in the second half of IPL 2020, as they secured the third place in the points table.

The Orange Army will now go up against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator on Friday.

The Hyderabad-based franchise had kicked off their campaign with a defeat against Virat Kohli's men. In the next few matches, they struggled to find a winning combination mainly due to some injury issues.

The decision to promote Wriddhiman Saha to the opening position proved to be a masterstroke for SRH, as the Indian wicket-keeper has had some magnificent partnerships with skipper David Warner. Meanwhile, RCB do not have any momentum on their side heading into this crucial encounter.

The three-time runners-up lost their last four games against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Delhi Capitals. They had won seven of their first ten matches.

Virat Kohli and co. will look to forget their last few performances and take the field in Abu Dhabi with a positive mindset. Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for the Eliminator match of IPL 2020.

SRH vs RCB pitch report

The Royal Challengers Bangalore took on the Delhi Capitals in the last IPL 2020 match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The pitch favored batsmen and bowlers equally.

Advertisement

Anrich Nortje picked up a three-wicket haul in the game, while Devdutt Padikkal, Shikhar Dhawan, and Ajinkya Rahane each recorded a half-century.

RCB skipper Virat Kohli will have to step up and deliver the goods in the Eliminator. Otherwise, SRH could bulldoze them once again this season.

Here are some vital stats that you need to know from the previous games in Abu Dhabi.

T20 matches played: 31

Matches won by teams batting first: 13

Matches won by teams batting second: 18

Highest 1st innings score: 205/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, 2014

Lowest 1st innings score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, 2014

Highest successful run chase: 206/4 - Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, 2014

Average 1st innings score: 156

Check out the IPL 2020 schedule here

Sheikh Zayed Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between SRH and RCB

The skies will stay clear in Abu Dhabi on Friday evening. The temperature is expected to be 28 degrees Celsius, while there are no chances of rain.