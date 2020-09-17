IPL 2020: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch report and weather conditions

After a delay of almost six months, IPL 2020 is set to kick off on 19th September with a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. In a rematch of the IPL 2019's final, the two champion teams will meet at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium of Abu Dhabi.

Apart from the tournament opener, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium will host 19 league stage matches of IPL 2020. The other games will be played in Dubai and Sharjah. Two teams - Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians - are staying in hotels in Abu Dhabi.

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium has a seating capacity of 20,000. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no fans at the venue.

Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals have a 100% win record in Abu Dhabi. As the UAE's capital will host 20 games of IPL 2020, here's a look at the pitch that the Sheikh Zayed Stadium offers and the expected weather conditions.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch report for IPL 2020

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium has hosted 45 T20I matches in the last ten years, where the highest team total has been 225/7. The pitch has been good for batsmen, but the spin bowlers often trouble them on this ground.

The average run rate in T20I games played in Abu Dhabi is 7, which shows that anything above 150 will be a par score. Hong Kong recorded the highest successful run chase at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium by chasing down Afghanistan's target of 163 runs.

Apart from the spinners, the medium pacers have also achieved much success in Abu Dhabi. UAE's right-arm medium bowler Rohan Mustafa has scalped 15 wickets in 11 T20Is here, including one four-wicket haul.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020

There is no chance of any rain interruption in the IPL 2020 games that will take place in Abu Dhabi. The weather reports hint that the temperature will stay around 35 degrees Celsius, and the humidity levels will be very high.