IPL 2020: Where will the teams stay in UAE?

IPL 2020 is less than a month away as the cricket universe preps up to witness a unique season of the world's most competitive T20 league. BCCI had to suspend IPL 2020 indefinitely because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but as the situation improved gradually, the board planned to host the tournament in the UAE.

All franchises have reached the Gulf nation, and the players are following their mandatory seven-day quarantine now. Usually, the teams keep moving from one city to another in the IPL. However, this year, each franchise has booked a luxury hotel for its squad members.

In this article, we will look at the lavish locations where the players will stay for the next months.

8. Rajasthan Royals will stay at One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai for IPL 2020

The inaugural winners of IPL, Rajasthan Royals have picked the One&Only Royal Mirage Resort of Dubai as their location for IPL 2020. This resort faces the bay of Palm Island and features 0.6 mi of beachfront along with 65 acres of lush green.

While the players will have to stay in the bio bubble for IPL, One&Only Mirage Resort is 20 minutes away from the world-famous Burj Khalifa building.

7. Kings XI Punjab will stay at Sofitel Palm, Dubai for IPL 2020

The KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab will stay at the Sofitel Palm Hotel of Dubai for the next few months. This hotel has magnificent French elegance and is situated on the shores of the Arabian Gulf.

The Mohali-based franchise has some big overseas names like Chris Gayle, Jimmy Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, and Chris Jordan in their squad this year. Head coach Anil Kumble has also formed a brilliant core of Karnataka players and this group has the potential to guide KXIP to its maiden IPL title win.

6. Chennai Super Kings will stay at Taj Hotel, Dubai for IPL 2020

3-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings have picked Taj Dubai as their 'den' for IPL 2020. The hotel is near Burj Khalifa, and the team's star all-rounder Shane Watson highlighted the same in his recent video message from Dubai.

Taj Dubai has 296 rooms. Besides, the restaurant is also known for its Indian artistry. Captain Cool MS Dhoni and Chinna Thala Suresh Raina will play their first match after retiring from international cricket, and all cricket fans will have their eyes on the former World Cup winners in IPL 2020.

5. Mumbai Indians will stay at St. Regis, Abu Dhabi for IPL 2020

The St. Regis Hotel is in Mumbai as well, but the defending champions will stay at The St. Regis Hotel in Abu Dhabi for the duration of IPL 2020.

Rohit Sharma is the team captain, and the skipper has reached the UAE with his family. This hotel is in the Al Khubeirah area of Abu Dhabi, and it covers 17 floors of the Nation Towers.