×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer hosts Twitter Q&A, discusses cricket idols, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, and more

  • Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer hosted a Q&A on Twitter and discussed a variety of topics.
  • IPL 2020 was set to begin on March 29 but has been postponed to April 15 amid COVID-19 fears.
Sai Teja
ANALYST
News
Modified 25 Mar 2020, 18:42 IST

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer
Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer

Almost every if not all sports have come to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic currently wreaking havoc all over the globe. The deadly COVID-19 outbreak has led to the suspensions of leagues such as the NBA, NFL, Premier League, and many more around the world.

In India, it has led to the suspension of the much anticipated Indian Premier League 2020, which has been postponed from March 29 to April 15 amid fears over the spread of the virus. Sports personalities, as a result, have been more active than ever on social media and have regularly taken to platforms such as Twitter and Instagram to interact with fans.

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer took to Twitter on Wednesday saying,

"Hey everyone.. Haven’t done a Q&A on Twitter before and what better time than now! Send your questions to me using #AskShreyas and I’ll answer as many as I can."

This led to a host of interesting questions over the Q&A session and Iyer spoke about a variety of topics.

In response to a user who tweeted, "Who is your childhood hero? #AskShreyas," the 25-year-old stated,

"My role models are My role models are @sachin_rt (Sachin Tendulkar), @KP24 (Kevin Pietersen), @ABdeVilliers17 (AB de Villiers), @ImRo45 (Rohit Sharma), @imVkohli (Virat Kohli)."
Advertisement

Iyer went on to speak about both his compatriots Sharma and Kohli. When asked about his relationship with the former, he said,


".@ImRo45 is a very good personality to be around. He’s very motivating, caring towards his teammates."

When a fan asked him to describe Indian captain Virat Kohli in one word, Iyer replied saying, "Relentless".

The 25-year-old also responded to a fan who asked him what his favourite innings in the IPL was. Iyer remarked that his debut as a captain for his side against Kolkata Knight Riders where he scored a phenomenal 93 runs remains his most memorable IPL innings.

Finally, the Mumbai-born batsman was asked to weigh in on two of the greatest sports of the last decade or two — those of Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo and Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal.

Iyer replied simply by saying "Ronaldo", making clear where the batsman's loyalty lies as for football.

As for the latter debate, Iyer responded simply by tagging Roger Federer's official Twitter handle, suggesting that he is a fan of the Swiss tennis icon.

Iyer was scheduled to lead Delhi Capitals into the 13th edition of the IPL, however, the future of the tournament is now up in the air over fears due to the coronavirus. It has led to over 400,000 people all over the world being infected and has caused the sad demise of over 15,000 people.

Published 25 Mar 2020, 18:42 IST
IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals (IPL) Shreyas Iyer
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 29 Mar, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 30 Mar, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 31 Mar, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 01 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 02 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 03 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 04 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 05 Apr, 04:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 05 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 06 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 07 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 08 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 09 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 10 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 11 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 12 Apr, 04:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 12 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 13 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 14 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 15 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 16 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 17 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 18 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 19 Apr, 04:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 19 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 20 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 21 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 22 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 23 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 24 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 25 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 26 Apr, 04:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 26 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 27 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 28 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 29 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 30 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 01 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 02 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 03 May, 04:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 03 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 04 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 05 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 06 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 07 May, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 08 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 09 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 10 May, 04:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 10 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 11 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 12 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 13 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 14 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 15 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 16 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 17 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us