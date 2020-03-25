IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer hosts Twitter Q&A, discusses cricket idols, Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, and more

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer hosted a Q&A on Twitter and discussed a variety of topics.

IPL 2020 was set to begin on March 29 but has been postponed to April 15 amid COVID-19 fears.

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer

Almost every if not all sports have come to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic currently wreaking havoc all over the globe. The deadly COVID-19 outbreak has led to the suspensions of leagues such as the NBA, NFL, Premier League, and many more around the world.

In India, it has led to the suspension of the much anticipated Indian Premier League 2020, which has been postponed from March 29 to April 15 amid fears over the spread of the virus. Sports personalities, as a result, have been more active than ever on social media and have regularly taken to platforms such as Twitter and Instagram to interact with fans.

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer took to Twitter on Wednesday saying,

"Hey everyone.. Haven’t done a Q&A on Twitter before and what better time than now! Send your questions to me using #AskShreyas and I’ll answer as many as I can."

This led to a host of interesting questions over the Q&A session and Iyer spoke about a variety of topics.

In response to a user who tweeted, "Who is your childhood hero? #AskShreyas," the 25-year-old stated,

"My role models are My role models are @sachin_rt (Sachin Tendulkar), @KP24 (Kevin Pietersen), @ABdeVilliers17 (AB de Villiers), @ImRo45 (Rohit Sharma), @imVkohli (Virat Kohli)."

Iyer went on to speak about both his compatriots Sharma and Kohli. When asked about his relationship with the former, he said,

".@ImRo45 is a very good personality to be around. He’s very motivating, caring towards his teammates."

When a fan asked him to describe Indian captain Virat Kohli in one word, Iyer replied saying, "Relentless".

The 25-year-old also responded to a fan who asked him what his favourite innings in the IPL was. Iyer remarked that his debut as a captain for his side against Kolkata Knight Riders where he scored a phenomenal 93 runs remains his most memorable IPL innings.

Finally, the Mumbai-born batsman was asked to weigh in on two of the greatest sports of the last decade or two — those of Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo and Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal.

Iyer replied simply by saying "Ronaldo", making clear where the batsman's loyalty lies as for football.

As for the latter debate, Iyer responded simply by tagging Roger Federer's official Twitter handle, suggesting that he is a fan of the Swiss tennis icon.

Iyer was scheduled to lead Delhi Capitals into the 13th edition of the IPL, however, the future of the tournament is now up in the air over fears due to the coronavirus. It has led to over 400,000 people all over the world being infected and has caused the sad demise of over 15,000 people.