IPL 2020: Shubman Gill could own the next edition of the T20 league

The buzz surrounding the next edition of the Indian Premier League has begun courtesy the upcoming auctions scheduled to be held in Kolkata. Over the years, IPL has evolved from being an entertainment-filled couple of months’ cricket for the spectators to providing a serious platform to cricketers across the globe. In fact, IPL has now arguably become the selection criterion for the shortest format of the game internationally.

As IPL 2020 approaches in a few months from now, we take a look at the prospects of Shubman Gill who could possibly stand out in the upcoming edition of the T20 league.

Gill was one of the standout performers for the Indian side during the victorious under-19 World Cup held in 2018 where he amassed a total of 418 runs at an astonishing average of 104.50. Coming in to bat at number 3, Gill amazed everyone with his temperament which ably complemented his quality batting during India’s winning campaign, also earning him the coveted player-of-the-tournament award. Even though his international start has not been up to the mark, his consistency at the domestic circuit has helped him earn a Test call-up as a reserve opener for the Indian team.

Fine performance in domestic circuit

Gill completed a fine domestic season of 2018-19 post returning from the under-19 World Cup as champions, where he played some outstanding knocks for Punjab. In December 2018, he notched up a maiden double hundred, scoring 268 against Tamil Nadu. Also, his famous knock of 148 against Hyderabad, when he almost took Punjab within touching distance of victory on the final day, is considered another standout moment in the youngster's career. In 15 first-class matches, Gill has 1535 runs at an average of 69.77 with 4 centuries to his name which ultimately help him earn the coveted Test call-up for the Indian side.

IPL Journey

Shubman Gill shined with the bat at the top-order for KKR.

The Punjab-born cricketer soon became the cynosure of the cricket-loving nation, bagging a place in the Kolkata Knight Riders side in 2018 fo ₹1.8 crore.

Gill had an average debut season with the Knights but showed sparks of brilliance during the 2019 season when he scored 3 half-centuries opening the batting for KKR. In 27 IPL matches so far, Gill has scored 499 runs at an average of 33.27 and a strike-rate in excess of 130. As an opener though, his numbers depict an extremely contrasting story wherein he has scored 236 runs in 6 games as an opener averaging 47.20 with a strike rate close to 141.

Chris Lynn’s release: A golden opportunity for Gill

Chris Lynn was released by Kolkata Knight Riders post IPL 2019

When the Kolkata franchise released their star opener Chris Lynn before the 2020 auctions, it came as a shock initially to many; however, upon proper analysis there appears to be a strong logic behind the decision by the team management.

Gill has shown tremendous temperament along with quality batting skills, traits that prompted the Kolkata team management to draft him into the opener’s slot which was also Gill’s favoured slot. The fact is that he delivered at the top order and Lynn’s absence in the upcoming season will give him more clarity in terms of his role as well as more freedom to express himself in the slam-bang format of the game.

The Punjab top order batsman could be Kolkata’s potential long-term prospect at the top and given a chance, he would surely look forward to deliver and stamp his authority.