IPL 2020: 'Sometimes it pays off and sometimes it doesn't' - Chris Morris on RCB sending Dube and Sundar ahead of AB de Villiers

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) seam-bowling all-rounder Chris Morris has revealed that the team management had sent Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar ahead of AB de Villiers to have a left-right batting combination in the middle.

While speaking at the post-match press conference after their defeat against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Morris pointed out that such tactics give the desired results at certain times while not on other occasions.

On being asked why RCB had sent in Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar to bat before AB de Villiers, Chris Morris revealed that the intention was to make things difficult for the KXIP leg-spinners who were operating at the time.

He observed that a left-right batting combination is always difficult to counter as a bowler, citing the example of the KL Rahul and Chris Gayle partnership during the RCB bowling effort. He said:

"It was probably with the spinners, the left-right hand combination. It is quite difficult for a spinner or any bowler to settle when there is a left-right combination. We saw with KL Rahul and Gayle out there, it was quite difficult to keep consistent lines and lengths."

The South African all-rounder pointed out that such moves do not always give the desired dividends while adding that it was not the worst decision, with Shivam Dube particularly coming up with some lusty blows as well. He reasoned:

"Sometimes it pays off and sometimes it doesn't but in saying that, the boys hit some good blows. So, not the worst thing in the world."

Chris Morris on the RCB bowling effort

Yuzvendra Chahal bowled a sensational last over for RCB [P/C: iplt20.com]

Advertisement

Chris Morris opined that RCB had put up a decent score and should have been able to defend it if they had not given away some boundaries and committed a few tactical mistakes.

"I think we had enough runs and possibly should have defended that total. Maybe, we leaked a few boundaries and got our gameplans slightly wrong."

He, however, credited the bowlers for stretching the match to the last ball when the game seemed to have been over much earlier.

"But to get it to the last ball, we are quite proud of the boys, they stuck in there. The game was completely gone by the time the second last over was bowled. To get to the last ball was a good achievement, I will take the positives out of that."

Chris Morris was also asked about RCB giving the last over to Yuzvendra Chahal. He replied that it is never easy to score runs against a spin bowler of his class while lauding the leg-spinner for coming up with his variations to delay the inevitable.

Advertisement

"A spinner is always difficult to get away, especially someone as clever and as sly as Yuzvendra Chahal. We took a punt, we obviously used our seamers at the end and tried to get it as close as we could. But the way Yuzi changed his pace and his line was very good."

Post Match Press Conference: RCB v KXIP



Chris Morris spoke about the RCB batting order, his cameo, Gayle’s comeback knock and Yuzi’s last over, during the post match media interaction. #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/k25SzlX7am — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 16, 2020

Kings XI Punjab needed just 11 runs off the last three overs, with 9 wickets in hand and a well-set pair of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul at the crease. However, the RCB bowlers - Morris, Isuru Udana and Chahal - applied the pressure and took the match to the very last delivery before Nicholas Pooran hit a six to seal the victory.