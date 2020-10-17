IPL 2020, SRH vs KKR: Preview, Probable XI, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and pitch report 

As IPL 2020 moves into the second half of the league stage, the fate of many teams will be decided over the next couple of weeks. Four games will be played over this weekend, and there is a chance for teams to climb the ladder in the points table. Two such teams are Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders, who will be up against each other on Sunday at Abu Dhabi.

Both teams seem to have lost their way as they have lost two games in a row. KKR is still in a better position, with four wins from eight games, whereas SRH has only three wins in their eight games so far.

This game is very important for both teams as the winner will not only improve their chances to qualify for the playoffs, but also create a huge dent in the other team’s chances. It will be a cracking contest in the afternoon in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

IPL 2020, SRH vs KKR Match Details

Date: 18th October (Sunday)

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain on the match day, but the sun will be beating down in this afternoon game at Abu Dhabi. The temperature will be in the high 30s and low 40s when players take on the field on Sunday.

Pitch Report

Advertisement

The pitches at all the three venues for IPL 2020 are getting slower as the tournament progresses. In the afternoon games especially, the average score comes down a bit. The captain who wins the toss will choose to bat first as nobody wants to field in the heat.

Predicted XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner mentioned after SRH's last game, that their team structure means that they will either be a bowler short or a batsman short for every game. In the last game, they chose to go with a bowler, Shahbaz Nadeem, and he did well.

Vijay Shankar and Manish Pandey need to fire with the bat if they want to win some games. SRH might just stick with the same XI for one more game and see what happens in this one.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders have lost two games in a row and it is their batting which has let them down. They are constantly changing their batting order which might be creating confusion among the batsmen. They need to get the right players in the right positions when it comes to batting.

KKR still haven’t brought back Kuldeep Yadav and they might think of giving him a chance with pitches getting slower. They can get in Kuldeep Yadav for Chris Green, and swap Lockie Ferguson for an Indian pacer.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubhman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson

Advertisement

IPL 2020, SRH vs KKR Match Prediction

Both the teams are evenly matched, and it is difficult to pick a winner between them. At the moment it seems as if SRH might just grab those two important points against KKR.

IPL 2020, SRH vs KKR TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP