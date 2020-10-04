IPL 2020, SRH vs MI: 3 closest encounters

Match #17 of Dream 11 IPL will see the Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the Mumbai Indians. Both teams have four points from as many games and will be looking to move up the points table with another win.

The two teams have gone head to head 14 times in the past, with each team winning seven times. The 15th encounter will be an evening game in Sharjah and is sure to be a high-scoring encounter.

Mumbai Indians won their two most recent matches, both in IPL 2019. Before the two teams renew their rivalry, here is a look at three nail-biting encounters between them from the past:

3) Match #7, IPL 2018: SRH bt. MI by 1 wicket (0 balls to spare)

Respect [Pc: IPLT20.com]

Final Scores:

MI: 147/8 (20 overs)

SRH: 151/9 (20 overs)

When your team wins with 1 wicket off the last ball, you can guarantee that the game went down to the wire. None of the MI batsmen reached 30, ending up with a below-par 147/8. All the SRH bowlers were among the wickets as they regularly pegged back the Mumbai batsmen.

MI did strike back, however. Mayank Markande took four wickets as SRH found themselves at 137/9 at the end of the 19th over. SRH needed 11 runs off the last over with just one wicket remaining.

Ben Cutting was given the responsibility of bowling the final over and was dispatched for a maximum by Deepak Hooda off the first ball. MI was still one wicket away and fought valiantly. The next four balls resulted in just four runs, leaving just one needed off the final delivery of the chase.

Billy Stanlake struck a four to secure a thrilling victory for the SRH in a match that could have gone either way.

2) Match #62, IPL 2013: MI bt SRH by 7 wickets (three balls to spare)

The old days [Pc: IPLT20.com]

Shikhar Dhawan (59 off 41), Hanuma Vihari (41 off 37), and Cameron White (43 off 23) guided SRH to a respectable 178/3.

SRH were in a better position throughout the match before Kieron Pollard's belligerent 66*(27) snatched victory from the mouth of defeat.

At one point, MI needed 62 runs off the last four overs. They let loose in the 17th over bowled by Thisara Perara, taking the Sri Lankan for 29 runs. The game was still in the balance with 33 required off three overs, but Pollard struck again in the 18th over. He scored 21 runs off the Amit Mishra over and Mumbai's victory after that was just a formality, cruising to victory with three balls to spare.

1) Match #51, IPL 2019: MI beat SRH in a Super Over

A narrow escape [Pc: IPLT20.com]

Final Scores:

MI: 162/5 (20 overs) and 9/0 (0.3 overs)

SRH: 162/6 (20 overs) and 8/2 (0.4 overs)

The most recent encounter between the two teams ended in a Super Over in which MI ultimately prevailed. Their innings was built around Quinton de Kock's unbeaten 69 (58). The other batsmen failed to support him at the other end, as Mumbai Indians failed to accelerate when necessary.

Similar to the MI innings, SRH's innings was all about Manish Pandey's 71*(47). The real drama was in the final ball of the chase. With seven required for victory, Manish Pandey hit a glorious shot over the rope to force the match into a Super Over.

Bumrah was the obvious choice to bowl the Super Over for the Mumbai Indians. Manish Pandey got himself run out as he attempted to return for a second run. Mohammad Nabi kept the fight going, pulling Bumrah for a six before the Indian pacer rattled the wood with his fourth delivery. SRH's Super Over yielded just eight runs.

Hardik Pandya made a mockery of the target, smashing the first ball straight down the ground for a six. MI scored three runs off the next two balls to romp to victory.

Both teams have shown glimpses of greatness in IPL 2020, but they will look to string together more consistent performances. With IPL entering the middle of the league phase, two points from this match will be invaluable.