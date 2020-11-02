IPL 2020, SRH vs MI: Preview, Probable XI, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and pitch report

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the last league game of IPL 2020 on Tuesday. SRH will be fighting for a playoff spot whereas MI is comfortable at the top of the table and will stay there.

This encounter is not only important for SRH but for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as well. The loser of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) versus the Delhi Capitals (DC) clash tonight will also be watching closely as the result of this game might knock them out of the tournament.

SRH has a good net run rate which means that if they win, they will go through but should they lose, the Hyderabad-based franchise will stay at 12 points which means they can’t make it to the playoffs.

It is a must-win game for SRH, while MI will just look to end the league stage on a high before the playoffs begin.

IPL 2020, SRH vs MI Match Details

Date: 03rd November 2020 (Tuesday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Weather Forecast

The competition is heating up but the weather is cooling down a bit. The temperatures have reduced but they will still be in the low and mid-30s throughout the game.

Advertisement

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah started as a 200+ wicket but it has slowed down considerably. In the last game, there was dew during the second innings so chasing will be the way to go. A score around 170-180 will be a good one to defend at this venue.

Predicted XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH made quite a few changes against DC last week, and that worked for the IPL 2016 winners as they won the encounter and the next one against RCB as well.

The inclusion of Wriddhiman Saha has worked well as it allows the franchise to include Kane Williamson and Jason Holder in the middle-order.

SRH played their last game at this venue and won quite comfortably so there won’t be any point in making changes to the XI.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have already qualified for the playoffs and they are going to finish at the top of the table irrespective of this result.

None of the playoffs are at this venue so they might be thinking of resting some of their key players so that they are fresh for the business-end of the tournament.

MI might rest Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult for this encounter. There are still no updates on Rohit Sharma’s injury and if he is not 100% fit, the four-time IPL winners won’t risk him in this game.

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians: Quinton De Kock, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter Nile, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni

IPL 2020, SRH vs MI Match Prediction

Mumbai Indians at full strength are a better side than Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, if MI rest a couple of players, SRH with their current form might win three in a row and make it to the playoffs.

IPL 2020, SRH vs MI TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP