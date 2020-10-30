The Sunrisers Hyderabad bulldozed the Delhi Capitals in their last IPL 2020 match. The Orange Army will now square off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their penultimate game of the league stage.

RCB have almost sealed their place in the Top 4 of the points table and they need just one more victory to confirm their berth in the IPL 2020 playoffs. The Bangalore-based franchise battled the IPL 2016 champions in the third match of the season and beat them by ten runs.

Captain Virat Kohli will expect a similar performance from his men in the reverse IPL 2020 fixture versus David Warner and team. RCB and SRH have participated in some memorable encounters over the last few years, and here's a look at their head-to-head stats before they battle at Sharjah on Saturday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head stats

Despite the defeat in their last match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Sunrisers Hyderabad lead the head-to-head record 8-7. The 3-time IPL runners-up will aim to level the score by defeating SRH on Saturday.

In the head-to-head record in the UAE, RCB lead SRH 1-0.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Numbers you need to know before IPL 2020

David Warner has scored 568 runs while donning the orange jersey against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. Unfortunately, he got run out for just six runs in the last match.

Devdutt Padikkal made his IPL debut against the Sunrisers Hyderabad last month. He scored 56 runs off 42 deliveries.

Rashid Khan went wicketless in the previous RCB vs SRH match, but he has scalped seven wickets against the Virat Kohli-led outfit in previous encounters. On the other side, Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed 13 SRH batsmen in his IPL career.