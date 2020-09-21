IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

For the third match of IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad will face off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The two sides have been a part of many memorable matches, including a Super Over finish in 2013 and the summit clash of IPL 2016.

In the last meeting of these two sides in IPL 2019, RCB beat SRH by four wickets, courtesy of some fine batting by Shimron Hetmyer and Gurkeerat Singh Mann.

As for this season, SRH have made a few changes to their squad. The David Warner-led side have done away with the experience of Yusuf Pathan and Deepak Hooda this year and in the IPL 2020 player auction, SRH signed the trio of Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, and Virat Singh.

RCB too made some new signings from the auction, roping in the services of Australian star opener Aaron Finch, South African all-rounder Chris Morris among others.

While SRH qualified for the playoffs last season but lost out in the eliminator, RCB finished at the bottom of the points table, and the Virat Kohli-led side will be hoping to put up a better show in IPL 2020.

IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB Match Details

Date: 21st September 2020 (Monday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Weather Forecast

The skies are expected to stay clear during the match time, and with no predictions for rainfall in Dubai on Monday, the fans should get another cracker of a contest between SRH and RCB.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Dubai International Stadium has assisted the quick bowlers. Mohammed Shami ripped through the Delhi Capitals batting order last night, sending out a message that the batsmen will need to get themselves in before unfurling their repertoire of shots.

Predicted XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Can Rashid Khan help Sunrisers Hyderabad win this match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad will probably bench their former captain Kane Williamson for this match and the four overseas players who might feature in this clash will be David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Mohammad Nabi, and Rashid Khan.

Priyam Garg might not get a spot in the middle order as Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, and Abdul Samad are expected to start. On the bowling front, Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the pace bowling attack and will be ably backed by Khaleel Ahmed and Sandeep Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow (WK), David Warner, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, and Sandeep Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB will have some selection issues ahead of this encounter

The RCB think-tank will have a tough task to pick their opening pair for this clash, with Aaron Finch, Parthiv Patel and Devdutt Padikkal available to take up the two spots.

While AB de Villiers' ability to don the gloves could see the pair of Finch-Padikkal featuring, veteran Parthiv's experience could be missed at the top of the order if he is benched and RCB will want his skills at the top.

As for the bowling unit, the addition of Morris certainly adds some experience to the attack, and the South African will hope to partner the likes of Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini in this IPL.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel (WK), Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dale Steyn, and Navdeep Saini.

IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB Match Prediction

Royal Challengers Bangalore will gain the upper hand if they dismiss SRH's openers early on. They have the batting lineup to score big, and with the pitch expected to assist the pacers, Steyn and Saini could wreak havoc in Dubai.

Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore to win.

IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP