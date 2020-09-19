IPL 2020: Sunil Gavaskar picks RCB's possible playing XI, slots Virat Kohli at No.3

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar picked RCB's possible playing XI ahead of the IPL 2020 season. He stated that if he was the captain of the side, he would have asked Virat Kohli to open the batting. However, he feels that due to different tactics, players like Parthiv Patel or Devdutt Padikkal can also open alongside Aaron Finch.

Padikkal had a fantastic 2019-20 domestic season and will surely be an exciting player to watch out for. However, Sunil Gavaskar feels that Patel's experience of opening the innings might give him the edge over Padikkal. He might, therefore, open with Finch, keeping Kohli at No.3 and De Villiers at No.4.

Speaking to Sports Tak, Sunil Gavaskar said:

"The more the number of deliveries a player like Virat Kohli or AB de Villiers get, the more runs will be scored. So if I was the captain, I would tell Virat Kohli to open. But Devdutt Padikkal and Parthiv Patel also seem to be good choices. Padikkal is a left-handed batsman and has a good record in domestic cricket. So he can open with Aaron Finch and Kohli and come in at No.3 with De Villiers coming in at No.4. But Parthiv Patel can make Devdutt Padikkal wait out of the playing XI by opening with Finch."

Sunil Gavaskar's middle-order and lower-order for RCB in IPL 2020

Sunil Gavaskar has backed young Shivam Dube to shine at No.5 and has also picked Isuru Udana as an all-rounder

Sunil Gavaskar has given a lot of backing to young Shivam Dube at No.5 as he believes that the player will flourish at RCB if he is given more confidence. Gavaskar has also picked three all-rounders in the form of Sri Lankan Isuru Udana, South African Chris Morris and India's T20 specialist Washington Sundar.

Yuzvendra Chahal has by far been the best bowler for RCB over the past few years and is an automatic choice in Sunil Gavaskar's playing XI.

The 71-year-old also picked fast bowlers, Navdeep Saini and Umesh Yadav. He believes that if conditions aid the spinners more, RCB can play Pawan Negi as an extra spinner.

Sunil Gavaskar said:

"At No.5, I will back Shivam Dube. The other two all-rounders that I will pick in my XI are Isuru Udana and Chris Morris. Yuzvendra Chahal has been RCB's number one bowler so he will be a certainty in the XI. Washington Sundar will also play as an all-rounder. If these two spinners can bowl well on these pitches, it will really be beneficial for RCB."

He added:

"I will complete my XI with Navdeep Saini and Umesh Yadav. If RCB want to play an extra spinner, I will pick Pawan Negi as he can turn the ball and can hit big shots."

Sunil Gavaskar's RCB XI for IPL 2020: Aaron Finch, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav / Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini.