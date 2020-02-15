IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad announces match fixtures, set to clash with Mumbai Indians in the opener

2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad have announced the fixtures for their upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The 13th edition of the championship will commence on 29 March.

🚨 ATTENTION #OrangeArmy🚨



The moment you've all been waiting for.



Mark your 🗓 for #IPL2020! pic.twitter.com/Z11JPXDvwu — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) February 15, 2020

The Orange Army will open their campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians at home on 1st April. The likes of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow lit up their title race last year, but the side fell short yet again. The Warner-led side has roped in all-rounder, Mitchell Marsh, from the auction pool.

India U19 skipper, Priyam Garg, is likely to make his debut as he has been backed to prove his mettle in the shortest format of the game. Hyderabad’s bowling has always packed a punch.

#OrangeArmy, time to get your #SRH jerseys and flags out! 🧡



Our #IPL2020 journey begins in Hyderabad. Save the dates NOW! pic.twitter.com/bDqfXU88aD — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) February 15, 2020

In Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the side has an experienced campaigner with a neat death-over record. The all-rounders from Afghanistan- Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi only add more depth to the line-up.

Khaleel Ahmed and Siddarth Kaul will have the onus on them to provide early inroads while the addition of Fabien Allen gives the squad some fire-power in both departments. The side plays three out of their first five games at their fortress and, and will look to make a strong start and capitalize on it as the campaign moves forward.