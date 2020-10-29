IPL 2020: 'Suryakumar Yadav must be very disappointed to not have donned the blue for India,' says Kieron Pollard

Mumbai Indians stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard has stated that Suryakumar Yadav will be absolutely gutted to have once again missed out on a berth in the Indian squad. The 30-year-old, despite consistent performances in domestic cricket, the IPL and India A tours, has been overlooked by the selectors for India's tour of Australia.

Suryakumar played a fantastic innings of 79 against Royal Challengers Bangalore and remained unbeaten at the end as MI easily chased down the target of 165 with five wickets in hand and five balls to spare.

Kieron Pollard credited him for being a consistent performer for MI and is hopeful that he will soon get that all-elusive India call-up. Speaking after MI's win over RCB, he said:

"We lost a few wickets but Surya took us home. Imagine, someone, coming in at that number and batting at that strike rate despite a wicket going down. The most he can do is continue performing for us. As an individual, if you continue to be consistent, the rewards will come."

He added:

"I have always done what the team wants me to do. If the team performs well, I am happy. Deep down inside he (Surya) must be very very disappointed to not have donned the blue for India."

We just can't depend on Jasprit Bumrah every time: Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard also believes that MI cannot always depend on Jasprit Bumrah for wickets as it is a team game

Batting first, RCB had gotten off to a great start and were well on their way to post a score in excess of 180. At the end of 15 overs, they were 129/2 with Devdutt Padikkal well past his fifty and AB de Villiers looking to up the ante.

However, Kieron Pollard introduced himself in the attack and picked up the big wicket of De Villiers. This completely changed the momentum of the game in favour of MI, and RCB could only post 164 in the end.

Pollard believes that MI can't always depend on Jasprit Bumrah for breakthroughs as it is a team game and was, therefore, happy that he stepped up when the team needed him to. He said:

"I try to analyse. I got the wicket of ABD. We can't just depend on Bumrah. But we would want other guys to step up as it is a team game."

MI will next face the Delhi Capitals on 31st October at Dubai and will be looking to seal a top-two finish.